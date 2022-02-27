Russian space chief threatens International Space Station with sanctions

The head of Russia’s space agency said sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS).

After President Biden announced Thursday that the US would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curb high-tech imports, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that the ISS’s current location is under Russian control.

“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled orbit and crash in the United States or… in Europe?” Rogozin said in one of his tweets. “There is also the possibility of a 500-ton structure falling on India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all risks are yours. Are you ready for them?”

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and a European astronaut aboard the outpost, according to CNN.

A NASA spokesperson told CNN they will continue to “work with all of our international partners, including State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station.”

“The new export control measures will continue to enable US-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency’s support for continued operations in orbit and ground stations,” the spokesperson added.

Former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman told CNN that the ISS, which is a collaboration between the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency, cannot function if the US and Russia do not cooperate.

“The Russian segment cannot function without electricity from the American side, and the American side cannot function without the propulsion systems that are on the Russian side,” Reisman said. “So you can’t make an amicable divorce. You cannot do a conscious decoupling.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about the future of the ISS during remarks to the House of Commons on Thursday, saying he has supported continued collaboration on the ISS, but that current circumstances have made it difficult “to see how even these can continue as normal,” according to CNN.

The news comes as the White House announced on Friday that it will directly sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials in Moscow in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

SOURCE: The Hill