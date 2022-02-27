Russian troops enter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s 2nd largest city

Russian troops entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northwest of the country, on Sunday, 27, where bursts of machine guns, rocket explosions and street fighting erupted – noted an AFP journalist.

Remains of a Russian military tank burned in a street, and several other vehicles had been abandoned.

The city was deserted, as its inhabitants are sheltering in their homes.

The fighting started this morning, with clashes at different points.

The head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Facebook that an “incursion of light vehicles by the Russian enemy into the city of Kharkiv, including the central part” has been recorded.

This city of 1.4 million inhabitants is the second largest in the country and is located about 400 kilometers east of the capital, which, according to local authorities, remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.

The Russian army announced on Sunday that it had surrounded two large cities in southern Ukraine, Kherson and Berdyansk, with 290,000 and 110,000 inhabitants respectively.

“In the last 24 hours, Russian armed forces have completely blocked off the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also claims the capture of the city of Genichesk, on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, and an airfield near Kherson.

The text also indicates advances by pro-Russian separatists from eastern Ukraine who, with the support of the Russian army, have advanced 52 kilometers since the start of the offensive, according to Moscow.

In total, the Russian military claims to have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military installations, including the S-300 air defense systems.

