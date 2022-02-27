Russian troops enter Ukraine’s 2nd largest city







Russia attacks Ukraine’s 2nd largest city – 27/02/2022 Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

On another morning (early morning in Brasilia) marked by fighting and bombing, Russian troops continued to advance on Ukrainian territory, attacking the country’s strategic infrastructure. Kiev was again bombed and cities in the south of the country were surrounded by Russian forces – who also entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, according to international agencies.

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed an “incursion” by Russian troops into central Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million located northeast of Kiev. “There was an incursion of light vehicles by the Russian enemy into the city, including in the central part,” said Oleg Sinegubov, responsible for regional administration. “Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy,” he added.

Videos shared on social media — and also by government officials such as Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko — showed Russian armored vehicles driving down a city street.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky’s office had reported that Russia had blown up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv. The government issued an alert to the population to protect themselves from the smoke, covering the windows with damp cloths.

The Russian offensive in the south of the country also progressed. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the army has besieged two major cities in the region, Kherson and Berdyansk, which together have about 400,000 inhabitants.

“In the last 24 hours, the Russian armed forces have completely blockaded the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk,” the ministry said. TASS.

In Kiev, large explosions were recorded at a fuel depot south of the capital, lighting up the sky at dawn on Sunday, 27 (Saturday night in Brazil).

The cause of the explosions is unclear. Earlier, Ukrainian officials had alerted the population to the possibility of impending Russian bombing, and sirens had sounded in Kiev.

The CNN team recorded two large explosions southwest of the capital. Images from the American broadcaster recorded in the capital show the night sky brightly lit on the horizon.

According to Kyiv Post, the explosion took place at a fuel depot in Vasilkov, about 30 km from the center of the Ukrainian capital. Images released by the Ukrainian vehicle on Twitter show a fire and a thick column of smoke.

The attacks on Kiev began at dawn. Ukraine’s army said the Russians “attacked one of the military units on Perehomi Avenue”, the second longest thoroughfare in the capital.

“The attack was repelled,” they added. There were no comments from the Russian military. The Ukrainian Air Force command reported intense fighting near the Vasilkiv air base, in the southwest of the capital, and said it had come under attack by Russian paratroopers.

According to Reuters, a shell hit an area near the airport, damaging a military base. A witness also confirmed that shots were fired near government buildings in the city center at dawn.

Russian forces tried to take over the Kiev hydroelectric plant, but there are conflicting reports about who controls the facility. Ukrainian officials said they had prevented a missile from hitting it.

US and Ukrainian officials say two Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport planes were shot down, but they have not offered images confirming the casualties, which reduces the plausibility of the claim.

The first would have been near Bila Tserva, 85 kilometers south of Kiev. The second would have been shot down near Vasylkiv, 40 kilometers to the south. These aircraft can carry equipment or soldiers, each with a capacity for 125 paratroopers. There is still no information on victims or survivors. Russia has not commented on the alleged episodes.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said the night from Saturday to Sunday was “hard” and denounced Russian bombings in residential areas. “Last night was hard, there were shots again, there were again bombings in residential neighborhoods and against civilian infrastructure,” he said in a video.

Military officials assured that the capital was still under the control of Ukrainian forces and, in a statement, claimed that Russia was using saboteurs and reconnaissance groups, which were destroying civilian infrastructure and killing civilians in major cities.

Concentration of Russian troops

On the third day of the battle, Russia intensified its bombardment and invested, with punctual attacks, against targets in Kiev, which recorded bombings and shootings in several regions throughout the day.

Despite the action of tactical groups, the bulk of Russian troops near the capital are concentrated about 30 kilometers to the north, according to British intelligence, and the main attack still appears to have not started.

More than half of Russia’s nearly 190,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border have already been displaced and are now taking part in the attack on the country.

According to the US, this is a 50% increase in relation to the soldiers deployed the day before, when only a third of the contingent was deployed.

Russian troops continue to advance in three axes, south, north and east. Inside Ukraine, there are reports of Russian heavy artillery being deployed, which could soon mean an increase in the use of weapons that do more damage — and more civilian and military casualties.