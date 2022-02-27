Russia’s Actions Against Ukraine Have Signs of Genocide, Says Volodymyr Zelensky | World

“This is terror. They will bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they will kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and it needs to be destroyed,” he said, in a short video message.

Russia strikes center of Ukraine’s capital, missile hits residential building

“Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine have signs of genocide,” the president said.

He stated that there is nothing that enemies do not consider a legitimate target: “They fight everyone, they fight all living things — kindergarten schools, residential buildings, even ambulances.”

Ukrainian refuses to negotiate in Putin-allied country

Zelensky had already spoken out on Sunday, rejecting a proposal for negotiations by Russia that he said are not real.

Ukraine just wants real negotiations on the military offensive, and no ultimatums, aides to the president said.

The Russian government had stated that it had sent a delegation to the city of Gomel, in Belarus, and that it was waiting for the Ukrainians.

Zelensky rejected the offer and said that Russian troops who invaded his country had departed from Belarusian territory.

There is possibility of negotiations elsewhere, however.

