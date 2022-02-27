Scientists Create Largest Human Family Tree Ever

Researchers at the Big Data Institute at the University of Oxford in England have developed the largest human family tree ever. With information pulled from eight databases, scientists were able to trace back to the beginnings of humanity, confirming theories about human migration.

The researchers used a total of 3,609 genome sequences, which make it possible to recreate the steps of 215 ancient populations. The samples date between 1,000 and 100,000 years ago. But make no mistake: unlike that family tree you learn to do at school, this one doesn’t necessarily show the parental relationships between individuals.

In fact, it traces which genes are shared between humans, pointing to a common ancestry of all humanity. In this way, a person who has access to their own genetic information can find outfor example, when your ancestors moved to a certain region or acquired a certain characteristic. The full study was published in the journal science.

The work carried out by the researchers confirms the hypothesis that the first humans migrated from Africa, 70 thousand years ago. The observation indicates that the family tree can be very useful for scientists who study human evolution, who will be able to easily analyze where our ancestors lived and how they spread across the planet.

The Oxford scientists plan to add more genetic data as it becomes available. The system developed by the group is able to easily accommodate millions of genomes, creating an extremely complete database.

The focus of the study was humans, but the server is not restricted to them. According to the researchers, it is possible to use the method for most living beings, which includes from animals to bacteria.