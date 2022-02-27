See the international sanctions imposed on Russia by the war in Ukraine – World

With the advance of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several countries have applied sanctions on the russian government for the invasion initiative. Last Thursday (24), Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, ordered the start of the operation.

Since then, nations such as the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom have issued injunctions that restrict economic and technological actions, for example.

This Saturday (26), the European Commission announced that it will propose to “paralyze the assets of the Russian central bank” in the European Union (EU), so that Moscow cannot use them to finance the invasion of Ukraine.

With this measure, “financial transactions will be frozen and liquidation of Russian assets will be impossible,” explained Ursula von der Leyen, chairman of the commission, in a video after meeting with representatives from the United States, France, Germany and Italy.

In addition, some powers have decided to exclude several Russian banks from the interbank messaging service. Swiftfundamental in international transactions. The information was announced by the German government today (26).

The sanctioned banks will be “cut off from international financial flows, which will substantially reduce their global operations,” the German government said.

Swift System

The Swift system (Society for Worldwide Financial Telecommunication between Banks) is a technology tool that allows the transfer of money quickly between countries.

technology connects 11 thousand banks and financial institutions in more than 200 countries. It is estimated that more than 1% of transactions involve Russian payments.

closed air spaces

Germany will also close airspace to Russian planes. Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the Baltic States and Bulgaria also banned Russian airlines in their air spaces.

The German Lufthansa, the largest European airline, announced the suspension of all its flights to Russia, and that it would not cross that country’s airspace for seven days.

monetization lock

YouTube announced that it would block the possibility of some Russian channels, such as RT, to monetize their content on the platform, due to “exceptional circumstances” in Ukraine, invaded by Russia.

Also, access to RT (formerly called Russia Today) and other Russian channels in Ukraine.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances in Ukraine, we are taking a series of measurements“, announced a spokesperson for the company.

technology export

The United States, which strongly condemns Russia for the conflict and has historically had a ‘rich’ with the country, has since Thursday announced a series of measures against the Russian government.

Among them, there is the blocking of technology exports. According to US President Joe Biden, the sanction limits Russia’s ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.

A statement issued by the White House notes that “this includes Russia-wide restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunications, cryptographic security, lasers, sensors, navigation, aviation and maritime technologies.”