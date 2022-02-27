See which countries support Russian attacks on Ukraine

Most countries condemned Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, which began last Thursday (24/2). The United States, much of Europe and several other nations have spoken out against the measure taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the 30-member Western military alliance, provided logistical and military support to Ukraine. The Security Council of the United Nations was against the Russian initiative, but the sanction was vetoed by Moscow, which is a permanent member – and, therefore, with the right to veto.

Some countries that were born from the former Soviet Union and live under the Russian influence area, such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, have adopted silence as a form of self-defense. Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Jarapov was the only leader in the region who expressed a tacit endorsement of Russia.

“Perhaps this was a forced measure to protect the civilian population of the Donbass territory, where a large number of Russian citizens live. I would like to point out that the recognition of one or another state is the sovereign right of any country,” Jarapov wrote on Facebook.

Far-right leaders differed on their support for Putin. Hungarian President Viktor Órban, who is Russian-aligned, condemned the attack, while former US President Donald Trump supported it, in an interview with an American television program.

Brazil sent out mixed signals. President Jair Bolsonaro, who expressed solidarity with Russia on a presidential trip to Moscow days ago, avoided any position on the conflict and disallowed Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who criticized the attack. However, after pressure, the country voted against the Russians in the United Nations Security Council.

Despite the various criticisms of the invasion, the Russian president also gathered expressions of support.

Belarus

Belarus is located between Russia and Ukraine, which gives it a strategic and dangerous position in the conflict. President Alexander Lukashenko, considered Europe’s last dictator and one of Putin’s closest allies, recognized the independence of the breakaway regions in Donbass – Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian president even warned his Belarusian counterpart shortly before starting the attacks on Ukraine and suggested he was open to dialogue with Ukraine in Minsk, the Belarusian capital.

China

Beijing’s dubious demonstrations leave it unclear whether or not to support Russia in this invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the relationship with China, which is one of the greatest global potentials and antagonizes the United States, is strategic for maintaining Russian power in the region.

China has been urging the parties involved in the conflict in Eastern Europe to dialogue to seek a peaceful solution, but has recently signaled support for Moscow. The country also abstained from voting in favor of sanctioning Russia in the UN Security Council.

“The Cold War mentality must be discarded completely. The legitimate security concerns of all countries must be respected. Given NATO’s five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion, Russia’s legitimate security demands must be taken seriously and properly addressed,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Cuba

Russia and Cuba have political – both antagonize the United States – and commercial relations. The Russians have even sent humanitarian aid to the Caribbean island to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The US government for weeks has been threatening Russia and manipulating the international community about the dangers of an ‘imminent massive invasion’ of Ukraine. [Os EUA] provided weapons and military technology, sent troops to several countries in the region, applied unilateral and unfair sanctions, and threatened other reprisals. At the same time, it launched an anti-Russian propaganda campaign,” the Cuban Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Will

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told the Russian president by phone that NATO expansion was a “serious threat” to the region’s security and stability. “NATO’s expansion is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions,” said Raisi.

Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic relations since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and this has brought the Persians and Russians closer together.

Syria

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad supported the Russian decision to recognize the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and called the initiative “correcting history and restoring the balance that was lost after the dissolution of the Soviet Union”.

Damascus and Moscow have been strong allies since the Kremlin intervened on Al-Assad’s behalf in Syria’s civil war in 2015.

Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was one of the first leaders to declare support for Putin on the invasion of Ukraine. Ortega even suggested that if a referendum were held, as in the case of Crimea, people would vote to annex the territories to Russia.

“Ukraine is looking for a way to get into NATO and to get into NATO is to say, ‘Let’s go to war with Russia.’ And that explains why Russia is acting the way it is: it is simply defending itself,” she said.

Serbia

Putin’s ally, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has rejected calls by the United States and the European Union – which he wants to join – to impose sanctions on Moscow, although he said the invasion was against international law. With historic ties to Russia, Serbia has been trying to balance itself between its ally and the West.

Venezuela

Venezuela, ruled by Nicolas Maduro, is one of Russia’s main allies in South America. Maduro has repudiated what he considers “perverse plans that intend to military and strategically surround Russia” and was incisive in declaring support for Putin and the Russians.

From Venezuela, we repudiate the perverse planes that intend to surround Russia militarily and strategically. All I support President Putin is his pueblo. We are sure that Russia will emerge united and victorious in this battle, with the admiration of the brave people of the world. pic.twitter.com/tJaWOVr8II — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 23, 2022

“We are sure that Russia will emerge from this battle united and victorious, with the admiration of the brave peoples of the world,” said Maduro.