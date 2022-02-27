See who the 10.6 million are who can withdraw BRL 23.5 billion

Caixa Econômica Federal reported that around 10.6 million Brazilians have not yet redeemed more than R$23.5 billion to which they are entitled. The deadline for withdrawing this jackpot referring to the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas runs until June 1, 2025.

Read more: All about the new FGTS withdrawal: Who receives it, values, how it will work and more

The money is a right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988. Only citizens registered in the PIS/Pasep Fund who have not yet withdrawn the balance from their individual participation accounts can request earnings.

Withdrawals are available at Caixa ATMs, Caixa Aqui Correspondents and lotteries, using the Citizen Card. Those who do not have the card should look for a branch of the state bank. In the event of the shareholder’s death, his heirs are entitled to redemption.

Sources of ‘forgotten’ money

In addition to PIS/Pasep quotas, millions of people have amounts receivable from other sources. Meet four of them:

1. Salary allowance

More than BRL 280.5 million in PIS/Pasep salary allowances were not withdrawn by 320,000 workers in 2020. Those who did not request the money will have a new chance to do so as of March 31. To consult, access the Digital Work Card application and call 158

2. Amounts receivable from banks

The Central Bank launched a system for consulting “forgotten” values ​​by individuals and companies in financial institutions. Just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and enter the requested data. Requests for the transfer of funds will be authorized as of March 7th.

3. Withdrawal of FGTS

Millions of formal workers have values ​​stopped in their accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The money is not only released in case of dismissal without just cause, but also in situations of public calamity, serious illness, when the citizen has been out of work for more than three years, among other possibilities.

4. Income Tax Refund

The return of the IR may also have been forgotten by many taxpayers. When there is an error in the refund processing, the citizen receives a message informing them that the amounts are “available for rescheduling”. The solution is to contact Banco do Brasil to receive the money.