Sent Pix to the wrong account or received a ‘gift’? See what to do | Economy

Keeping Pix received by mistake can be considered a crime

There is a growing number of reported cases of people making the wrong transfers from Pix, or receiving unexpected money as a ‘gift’ from someone they don’t know. The question that remains in these cases is: how to proceed in these situations? Really these cases are quite complex, having people who simply use the money they received incorrectly.

Afonso Morais, founding partner and CEO of Morais Advogados Associados and a lawyer specializing in consumer law, collections and digital fraud, however, warns that this cannot be done and can even be considered a crime. In the case of those who made the payment to the wrong account, the alternative is to seek your bank branch to resolve the situation, trying to locate the person to whom the transfer was made.

For those who received the money, the lawyer’s recommendation is: “if you receive an amount in your bank account by mistake, don’t think twice and return the amount. If you don’t return it to the person who made the transfer or to the bank of the amount, the recipient will have committed the crime of misappropriation, in this case the financial resource.”

“This can generate penalties in the civil and even criminal spheres. Therefore, when improperly receiving any resource, the ideal is to contact the financial institution, informing about the fact. It is the duty of the recipient to inform the institution and make the refund immediately “, adds Morales.

The civil precept of article 876 determines that “everyone who received what was not due to him is obliged to repay”, since the recipient cannot be favored to the detriment of the other party, who paid in error.

The act of keeping the money received by mistake leaves the person subject to the penalties determined in the Penal code, provided for in article 169, which makes responsible those who inappropriately took possession of a good that came to their possession by mistake. The penalty is detention, which can be from one month to up to one year or payment of a fine.

Since November 2021, financial institutions can assist in the recovery of amounts through the Special Return Mechanism. In case the receiver refuses to make the return, the consumer who made the wrong Pix can file a lawsuit against the one who practiced the illicit in the Special Civil Court or in the Common Court, depending on the appropriate amount. Remembering that civil action does not exclude liability in the criminal sphere.

According to Morais, the main recommendation on the subject is to be very careful when making a Pix, always confirming the data of the person benefited and being very careful with scams.