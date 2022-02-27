Soldier sacrifices his life to stop Russian advance and is hailed as a war hero – News

The war between Russia and Ukraine has already made its first hero: the young Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych, who sacrificed his own life to stop the advance of Russian troops. The page of officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook paid tribute to Vitaliy, this Friday (25), for his bravery.

“On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people are pushing back Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the most difficult places on the Ukraine map was the Crimean isthmus, where a separate battalion of marines encountered one of the first enemies. . To stop the advance of the tank column, it was decided to blow up the Genichesky road bridge”, begins the text.

According to information disclosed in the post, Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych, from a separate battalion, offered to carry out the task of blowing up the bridge, which was mined, but had no time to leave. According to military colleagues, Vitaliy got in touch and said he was blowing up the bridge. An explosion was heard immediately.

“Our brother died. His heroic act significantly slowed down the enemy’s advance, which allowed the unit to redeploy and organize the defense,” he added.





Conflicts continue

Meanwhile, conflicts continue in Ukraine. This Saturday (26), the Kremlin spoke out, saying that Ukraine “broke a truce” because the country would have refused to negotiate in the face of an unfavorable proposal from Russia.

“In line with the expected negotiations, on Friday (25) afternoon the Russian president ordered a halt to the advance of the main forces of troops from Moscow,” according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “As the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiations, Russian forces resumed the advances,” he said.





Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky declared on Saturday that he “dismantled the plan” to invade Russia and launched an appeal for the defense of the capital Kiev, which has become the main target of Moscow’s forces.

On the third day of the offensive launched by the Russian president, at least 198 Ukrainian civilians, including three children, were killed, and 1,115 people were injured in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.

“We stood firm and successfully repelled enemy attacks. Fighting continues in many cities and regions of the country … but it is our army that controls Kiev and the main cities around the capital,” said Zelensky, in a video posted on Facebook.



