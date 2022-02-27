Solidarity with Ukraine spreads around the world

posted on 2/26/2022 10:18 AM / updated on 2/26/2022 10:18 AM



(credit: Josep LAGO / AFP)

With torchlight marches, or simple walks in the streets, demonstrations of solidarity with Ukraine and against the Russian invasion multiply all over the world, from Argentina to Georgia, passing through Canada and Italy.

On Friday night (25), nearly 30,000 people gathered in Georgia, a former Soviet country. The war, which Kiev says has claimed the lives of at least 198 civilians, has sparked a sense of “déjà vu” in Georgia, also the victim of a devastating Russian invasion in 2008.

Protesters marched through the capital’s main street, Tbilisi, waving Ukrainian and Georgian flags and singing the national anthems of both countries.

“We have compassion for Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we are aware of Russia’s barbaric aggression on our soil,” Niko Tvauri, a 32-year-old taxi driver, told AFP.

“Ukrainians, Georgians, the whole world must resist Putin, who wants to restore the Soviet Union,” said Meri Tordia, a 55-year-old French teacher.

“Ukraine is bleeding, and the world is watching and talking about sanctions that cannot stop Putin,” she added, crying.

In Rome, a torchlight march with thousands of participants paraded last night to the Colosseum, with signs that read “Putin, assassin!”, “Yes to peace, no to war”, or even “Banish Russia from Swift”.

Other posters showed the Russian president with a bloodstained hand over his face, or compared him to Hitler with the remark: “Can you recognize history when it repeats itself?”

“We have always been close to the Ukrainian people (…) From here, our feeling of powerlessness is enormous. We can’t do anything else at the moment,” Maria Sergi, 40, an Italian born in Russia, told AFP.

Vladimir Putin “has done a lot of damage, even to his own people. We have many friends who have suffered a lot because of his policy,” he added.

In Athens on Friday night, in front of the Russian embassy, ​​more than 2,000 people gathered at the request of the Communist Party and the radical left Syriza party.

Traditionally pro-Russian, these parties denounce the “Russian invasion of Ukraine” and an “imperialist war against a people”.

Demonstrations of solidarity outside Europe

Tokyo, Taipei, Curitiba, New York and Washington were also the scene of demonstrations.

In Argentina, around 2,000 people, including Ukrainian and Argentine immigrants of Ukrainian descent, demonstrated in Buenos Aires, calling on the Russian embassy for “the unconditional withdrawal” of Putin’s “killer” troops.

Wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, dressed in traditional attire, with banners in Spanish, Ukrainian or English saying “Stop the war” or “Putin get your hands off Ukraine”, protesters chanted slogans in Ukrainian such as “Glory to Ukraine, Glory to Your Heroes” and sang the Ukrainian and Argentine anthems.

“Russians and Ukrainians have a lot in common. So my main feeling is anger. The last thing I thought was that the Russians would come in to kill my people,” Tetiana Abramchenko, 40, told AFP almost in tears.

She arrived with her daughter in Argentina in 2014 after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

In Montreal, Canada, dozens of people did not hesitate on Friday afternoon to brave a snowstorm to protest under the windows of the Russian Consulate General.

“Putin, get your hands off Ukraine,” they sang in chorus.

“I am against this war,” Elena Lelièvre, a 37-year-old Russian engineer, told AFP.

“I hope this is the beginning of the end of this regime,” he added.

With his hair hidden under a green beanie, Ivan Puhachov, a computer science student at the University of Montreal, said he was “terrified” by the situation, calling for additional military equipment to be sent to his country, where his family lives.

Some protesters held a portrait of Vladimir Putin covered in a bloodied hand, and others carried Ukrainian flags in the wind.

Other demonstrations have also been organized in Halifax, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Toronto in recent days.