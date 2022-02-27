Sony files patent for “PS5 ray tracing acceleration”

Raju Singh

ray tracing in PS5 is one of the special features of the console, but it looks like Sony can improve on this technology. A patent filed by Mark Cerny, the architect of the video game, hints at the possibility of an “accelerated version of ray-tracing”.

The information was shared by Zuby_Tech on Twitter, but there is not much information on the subject. The document only describes “a system and method for accelerated ray-tracing” and cites “an asynchronous operation and Ray Transformation”.

Please note that not every registered patent turns into a project. Sometimes, companies make the document official to ensure the right to intellectual property.

What is ray tracing on PS5?

With ray-tracing on PS5, reflections in games are much more realistic and lighting simulates the behavior of light more reliably. It’s a technology already present in many games like Control, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension.

