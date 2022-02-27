Sorocaba welcomes new companies with the opening of 500 direct and indirect jobs

In 2022, Sorocaba continues to show signs that the resumption of economic growth is still in full swing. This year, the municipality will have two new companies that will bring approximately 500 new jobs to the city, both direct and indirect, and investments of around R$ 32 million. One of them is Grupo Pão de Açúcar, the second largest supermarket chain in the country, which will install a new establishment in the Campolim neighborhood. The other is a multinational in the health area, which operates in the vaccine segment.

The current Administration’s perspective is to surpass the already very positive numbers achieved in 2021. This confidence of the business community in investing in Sorocaba is extremely positive, both for the heating of the economy and for the citizens. “Sorocaba, once again, stands out. We have no doubt about the economic growth potential of our city and we are very confident that we will attract even more investments and overcome the positive numbers of last year, offering an increasingly better quality of life to the population”, says Mayor Rodrigo Manga.

Another relevant factor for attracting investment is the city’s excellent location, close to some of the main consumer centers in Brazil and located on the axis of two of the main highways in the State of São Paulo (Castello Branco and Raposo Tavares). This, supported by an excellent infrastructure policy, facilitates the flow of products to the most diverse points of destination, reducing the cost of logistics operations for large producers of goods and services.

Sorocaba also stands out for the diversity of its production chains, which attracts companies and, despite the challenges, keeps the city always in the spotlight in attracting investments. Another fundamental point is the good provision of services to the population. According to the Municipal Management Challenge Index (IDGM), Sorocaba is one of the best cities in Brazil in terms of services provided to the population and to live in, especially in the areas of Safety, Education, Sanitation and Health, which increases population satisfaction. , interfering significantly in the economic activities of the municipality.

According to IBGE data, Sorocaba currently ranks 10th in the state and 24th in Brazil in the GDP ranking. Another positive fact is that the city had a collection increase of more than 20%, from BRL 1,533,861,181.63 in 2020 to BRL 1,843,871,756.69 in 2021. The estimate is that in 2022 , the collection is in the order of BRL 1,917,248,707.00.

The sector that invested the most in Sorocaba was Industry, with R$ 1.2 billion; followed by Retail Trade, with an investment of around R$560 million; and Rendering of Services, with R$ 339.6 million. The Worker Service Center (PAT) in Sorocaba recorded a record in the number of jobs in 2021. 7,445 vacancies were offered, which resulted in an increase of 83.6%, compared to 2020, when the city totaled 4,055 job opportunities. work.

The numbers achieved by the Secretariat for Economic Development, Labor and Tourism (Sedettur), in 2021, are credited to a series of measures taken by the current management to generate income, investment by business in the city and the approval of the population. The measures take place from the prospection of the entrepreneur to settle in the city with the monitoring of the Gape (Special Projects Support Group), until after its installation, with the incentive measures and integral service.

This week, the 3rd edition of the Mutirão de Empregos Sorocaba was held, providing more than 3,500 job opportunities in the place, a record number so far. Around 1,500 people were assisted, of which close to 700 were referred to job vacancies, among the opportunities offered by the PAT and by the specialized agencies. Last year, the Municipality of Sorocaba carried out two other mega-employment groups, totaling more than 3,300 people referred to job vacancies.

For the secretary of Economic Development, Work and Tourism, Robson Coivo, professional qualification also influences the increase in the number of job vacancies. “Over the past year, around five thousand vocational courses were offered through Uniten, which contributes to the preparation of workers, meeting the needs of employers and generating more and more jobs”, he explains.

Located at Avenida General Osório, 1840, in Altos do Trujillo, Sedettur is responsible for developing strategies and actions that lead to economic and social development, with the objective of projecting the municipality in the state and national scenario, attracting investments and encouraging new ventures. More information can be obtained, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, by phone: (15) 3316-1630 and by e-mail: [email protected]