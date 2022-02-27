Steam banned NFTs to prevent scams and suspicious behavior

Cryptocurrency payments were also blocked due to their volatility

Technology still considered very controversial, the NFTs have been seen by many companies — including big names like Ubisoft and the Square Enix – how integral part of their futures. At the same time, an equal (if not greater) number of companies have taken positions against the use of tokens — among them the valvewho decided to ban them entirely from Steam in October of last year.

In an interview given to the Eurogamer website, Gabe Newellfounder and president of the company, stated that the decision was based on the desire to prevent scams from spreading across the platform. The executive also stated that, among the projects he has seen so far, he has detected many fraud and suspicious behavior.

“The things being done were super suspicious,” said Newell. “And there were some illegal things that were going on behind the scenes, and you just think ‘yeah, that’s bad’”, explained the executive. Newell says he considers blockchain an amazing technologybut prefers to push Steam away from some of the ways it is currently being used.

Decision wanted to protect Steam from fraudulent cryptocurrencies

During the interview, the president of Valve also stated that the platform does not accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment to avoid fraud. “We had the same problem when we were accepting cryptocurrencies, 50% of the coins used in transactions were fraudulent, right? You look at it and think it’s a bad thing”.

“And so the volatility of cryptocurrencies meant that the person had no idea of ​​the real price they were paying. Yes, they were anchored in a cryptocurrency, but most people do not receive cryptocurrency salaries.,” Newell continued. According to him, the great fluctuation of cryptoassets made it so that, if one day a consumer could pay 99 cents on a product, in a matter of 24 hours its value could jump to something like $498.



“So this was not a good method. People who are currently active in this space are generally not good actors.”, concluded the head of Valve. At the same time that he was closed to the world of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, Newell states that, although have no plans to bring a Game Pass-like option to Steamis open to allowing Microsoft to bring the system to the platform.

Source: Eurogamer