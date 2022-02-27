Still without taking a stand on war, Bolsonaro says Brazil defends countries’ sovereignty and that his focus is on helping Brazilians | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (26) on a social network that Brazil defends the sovereignty and integrity of countries and that his government is focused on contributing to a “peaceful resolution of the conflict” between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine early on Thursday, in the biggest military offensive on record in Europe since World War II. The invasion has lasted three days.

In the text, Bolsonaro, once again, did not directly criticize Russia, the invasion or President Vladimir Putin. He only stated that Brazil’s position in “defense of sovereignty, self-determination and territorial integrity” of countries “has always been clear and is being communicated” through appropriate channels, such as the United Nations Security Council (UN ).

“Brazil’s position in defense of sovereignty, self-determination and the territorial integrity of States has always been clear and is being communicated through the appropriate channels for this, such as the UN Security Council, and through official pronouncements”, wrote the president.

“I reiterate that my government and I are focused on guaranteeing the security of our country, protecting the interests of our people, helping Brazilian citizens who are in the conflict regions and contributing to a peaceful resolution of the conflict”, he concluded.

Brazil condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during its vote at the United Nations Security Council on Friday (25).

Brazil’s representative at the UN, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said that the Security Council should act urgently in the face of Russian aggression. The diplomat called for a “total cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of troops and the immediate resumption of diplomatic dialogue”.

Costa Filho also declared that Brazil tried to maintain a position of balance, but that “the use of force against the territorial integrity of a member state is not acceptable in today’s world”.

During the meeting, Russia vetoed a council resolution that would have served to condemn the invasion of Ukraine – and was the only country (out of 15 members) to vote against it, but its vote had veto power.

Russia uses veto power, blocks UN Security Council condemnation

Bolsonaro, who last week met with Putin in Moscow, has been criticized for not condemning the invasion of Ukraine, as presidents and prime ministers of other countries have done. In the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro said he was ‘in solidarity’ with Russia, but without specifying the reason.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and US embassies in Brazil said they were awaiting any statement from Brazil condemning the attacks carried out by Russia.