Stoppage of Revenue servers changes IR 2022 deadline – News

The movement of tax auditors from the Federal Revenue Service in search of remuneration improvements, which has been happening since the end of 2021, affected the schedule of the Income Tax 2022. The period for submission of statements, which normally starts on March 1, this year, with the reflection of server shutdowns, will be from March 7 to April 29. As a result, the delivery time will be one week shorter.

In addition to stoppages, delivery of positions of trust and standard operation in the body, the auditors’ act it is part of a movement of several categories, which mobilized in a demonstration of discontent after the government promised salary readjustments only to police careers.

“The 2022 Income Tax program brought a lot of investment, a lot of technology in composing the data that will make the pre-filled declaration. All this work is very intensive in analysis and conference tests, and this great novelty takes a while. tax auditors’ claim movement installed since the last week of 2021, this affected our schedule. Therefore, it was not possible to launch on the usual day, March 1st”, said tax auditor Juliano Brito da Justa Neves, Undersecretary of corporate management of the Internal Revenue Service.









The Revenue’s expectation is that 34.1 million declarations will be sent by the end of the term. Among the novelties this year are the expanded access to the pre-filled declaration through all available platforms and the receipt of the refund and payment of Darf via Pix.

To receive the Income Tax refund through electronic payment, the Pix key must be the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Pix phone, email and random keys will not be allowed, only the CPF.

It will also be possible to pay with Pix the Darf issued by the Income Tax program when there is tax payable. Darf will be issued with the QR Code, facilitating payment. The date and order of the refund credit follow the priorities established by law.

The refund dates start on May 31 and continue monthly until the end of September, always with payment on the last day of the month. Whoever declares before will receive the value first, according to the delivery queue.





Another novelty is the expansion of access to the pre-filled declaration. Now, all taxpayers who have high levels of security on the gov.br platform (gold and silver levels) will be able to use this template, which allows the user to start the declaration already with several useful information that facilitate filling. The pre-filled declaration will be available from the 15th of March. Before, the facility was limited to those who had a digital certificate.

As of next Thursday (3), the Income Tax services with gov.br account – federal government website – will begin to be enabled. On March 7, the taxpayer will be able to download the program on the Federal Revenue platform. Only from March 15 onwards will the pre-filled declaration be made available.



