Super Seven 213 Result: see here the tens drawn today (25)

Find out the results of the Super Seven 213, with a prize of R$ 900 thousand. In the last draw, which took place on Wednesday, no one hit the 7 tens and the prize accumulated. Find out more here, in the lotteriesof Techno News.

THE Cashier draw contest of super seven 3 times a week, Monday and Wednesday and Saturday. In addition, the raffle is broadcast through digital channels YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn today for Super Seven 213:

Super Seven 213 Result:

04-01-04-06-09-02-09

And what are your chances? With a single bet, scoring 15 tens, your chances of taking the jackpot in Super Seven 213 are of one (1) chance in 10 million.

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game and/or sticking to Box Balloons. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

Super Seven: how to bet on the next contest

It is possible to bet until 17:30 on the lottery houses. In the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries. Accredited companies receive bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

Therefore, the value of a single bet of 7 tensit costs only BRL 2.5 heeva the main prize whoever hits the 7 tens. However, those who hit 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens also win smaller prizes.

won at super seven? Go straight to a Caixa branch to receive your prize. Because, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

