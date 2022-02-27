Supermarkets in Niterói offer offers for Carnival

The most awaited time of year for those who enjoy revelry has arrived: Carnival! Even in a year where restrictions still exist, the public is looking forward to celebrating. With that in mind, supermarkets in Niterói offer special prices and discounts on a variety of products, from drinks to snacks, for everyone to enjoy at home (Check it out below).

At the Niterói World Cup, the big bets for the period are ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, such as 51 Ice with a variety of flavors and Skol Beats, by Ambev. The chain has expanded its mix of ready-to-drink drinks, including new Mikes Hard Lemonade, Schweppes Drinks and Gordon’s Gin Tonica. Sparkling wines and white wines are also on the rise, as they are highly refreshing, in addition to items such as meats, beers and snacks. “This year, Carnival will still not be as usual. However, we want to give our customers different options, so that they can gather with their family and friends for an afternoon by the pool, a barbecue, a feijoada or a party” says Sergio Leitecommercial director of World Supermarkets.

“It doesn’t matter if you want to rest at home this Carnival, celebrate with friends, within the protocols, or travel, as the Guanabara Supermarkets network has created special offers for all occasions. The products on sale range from spirits and beers, to rice, beans, meat and beauty products. All stores will operate normally. On Sunday, the 27th, the units close at 2 pm, with the exception of the stores in Niterói, Barra da Tijuca, São Gonçalo and Campo Grande – Rio do A.” informed the direction of guanabara. Check out the offers from both networks below.

IMPÉRIO Pure Malt Beer Lager Brass 473ml R$ 3.99

Salted Ribs in Bulk R$ 21.80 /kg

Bulk Smoked Bacon R$ 23.80 /kg

Pizza SEARA Various Flavors 440g/460g R$ 10.90

Vodka 51 ICE Various Types 275ml R$ 4.99

TNT Energy Drink BRL 3.85

SPATEN MUNICH Beer Pure Malt Can 350ml R$ 3.79 (In the purchase of a

Pack w/ 12 Units. FREE 1 Skol Beats GT Tin 269ml)

JP Azeitão wine R$ 32.50

Portuguese wine Felgueiras R$ 25.80

Luciente Spanish Wine R$29.50

SMIRNOFF Vodka 998ml R$ 32.90

Gin GORDON’S 750ml R$59.90

Frozen Sausage SULITA Various Types 800g R$ 12.90

Beef Ribs FRIBOI Window R$ 21.90

Traditional MONTANA Burger 672g R$ 13.95

26L Blue or Red MOR Thermal Box R$ 78.90

MOR Steel Chair 4 Positions R$ 89.90

MOR Montana Barbecue R$ 139.80