Sweden and Finland reiterate their right to join NATO

Finland and Sweden on Saturday reaffirmed their right to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) if they wish, despite further warnings from Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that a Finnish or Swedish membership of NATO – which the two Nordic countries say is not on the agenda – “would have serious military and political repercussions”.

A statement to this effect by the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, circulated widely on social media and was interpreted as a threat of military attack in the event of accession.

“We’ve heard this in the past,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto commented on Yle public television on Saturday.

Despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both Helsinki and Stockholm have since Thursday ruled out the idea of ​​an express request to join the Western military alliance.

But since the beginning of the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, they asked for guarantees that the door would remain open. The two countries are not officially aligned, although they have been NATO partners since the mid-1990s.

“I want to be very clear. It is Sweden that alone and independently decides its line of safety,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Friday.

Even before the invasion, the Ukrainian crisis had reopened the debate over NATO in Sweden and Finland, where the left is traditionally very against and the right more in favor.

