SWISS planes that fly to Brazil start gaining Premium Economy class today

Image: SWISS





Swiss International Air Lines presented today, February 24, at Zurich Airport, Switzerland, its first aircraft to be equipped with the new Premium Economy Class. The plane, a Boeing 777-300ER registered under the registration HB-JNH, will be deployed on services between Zurich and Miami starting in early March.

“Our SWISS Premium Economy Class is a high-quality product that stands out from our international competitors,” says Tamur Goudarzi Pour, commercial director at SWISS. “I am delighted that we are now able to offer our customers this new first-class air travel experience.”

According to the commercial director, Premium Economy Class should be especially attractive to travelers who have flown in Economy Class so far and would like to improve their in-flight comfort and convenience, which also helps the company to strengthen its positioning as a premium operator in the growing market. of leisure travel.

Image: SWISS

Boeing 777-300ER – Image: BriYYZ / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

SWISS’s new Premium Economy Class will be installed successively on all of its 12 Boeing 777-300ERsand will be available on all routes operated with the model from the end of May.

After Miami, the next destinations to be served with aircraft equipped with SWISS Premium Economy will be San Francisco, on the west coast of the USA, from mid-April, and São Paulo/Guarulhos, Brazil, from the end of April.





During the introductory phase for the new travel class, customers will receive paid upgrades to SWISS Premium Economy class if available on their flight, either at check-in or at the boarding gate.

A newly developed seat

On the Boeing 777-300ER, the new SWISS Premium Economy Class will offer 24 state-of-the-art seats from the manufacturer ZIM. The comfortable seats, with fabrics supplied by the Bern-based company Lantal, feature a hardshell design that allows them to be easily reclined without inconvenience to the passenger in the back.

SWISS is the first airline of the Lufthansa Group to offer its customers this new ZIM Premium Economy seat. A behind-the-scenes look at the ZIM seat manufacturing process is available in the following video:

SWISS’s new Premium Economy Class can also be experienced live and in full size as a virtual 3D model on mobile devices via Augmented Reality (AR) by clicking here.

A sustainable amenity kit

For added comfort on board, SWISS Premium Economy Class passengers receive a complimentary amenity kit. The kit, provided by the company Skysupply, makes innovative use of kraft paper and cellulose in its contents to minimize the use of plastics.

“We place a strong emphasis at SWISS on making the entire travel chain as sustainable as possible,” explains commercial director Tamur Goudarzi Pour, “because we don’t just want to be a premium carrier for our customers: we want to consistently live up to all our responsibilities with the climate and with society as well.”

Passengers in SWISS Premium Economy Class also get quality noise-reducing headphones that will further enhance their audio and video entertainment experience, available on board on a 15.6-inch in-seat screen.

SWISS’s in-flight cuisine has also been specially modified to accommodate the new travel class. SWISS Premium Economy customers receive a refreshing welcome drink and can choose from three hot meals.

Image: SWISS





SWISS Premium Economy travelers can check in two pieces of luggage weighing up to 23 kg each – double the checked baggage allowance for regular Economy Class travel.

They also enjoy discounted access to the SWISS Business Lounges at Zurich and Geneva airports and the SWISS Arrival Lounge at Zurich Airport.

SWISS information