The sky is not the limit | Asteroid near Earth, Russia threatens the ISS and more

The last few days have been rocked by a Russian military operation in Ukraine — and that, in a way, has reflected on space exploration. The crisis puts Russia and the US in political and diplomatic conflict, which could jeopardize the future of the International Space Station, commanded mainly by the two powers.

Despite this, other fascinating discoveries have made the astronomy news in the last week. Check out the main ones below!

Photo of asteroid 1999 FV22 on February 11 (Image: Reproduction/Virtual Telescope Project)

Asteroid 1999 VF22 made its closest approach to Earth in a century last Monday (21), and was accompanied by a live broadcast. Although it is considered potentially dangerous, there was no risk of it colliding with our planet, as the space rock was at a distance equivalent to 14 times that of the Earth and the Moon.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The object passed through Earth orbit at a speed of 25.1 km/s, and will not return to our surroundings until February 23, 2150. The live transmission was made by The Virtual Telescope project.

The ISS is maintained by a symbiotic work between Russia’s Roscosmos agencies and NASA (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

It appears that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine could result in serious consequences for the International Space Station (ISS), maintained by the joint work of NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. After the announcement of the severe sanctions imposed on Putin’s country by the US president, Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin published a series of tweets with apparent threats.

Rogozin’s main message is that sanctions could put an end to the partnership between the two agencies. With that, the ISS could end up “falling” in unwanted places… like the US territory. The message is not without foundation: Roscosmos is responsible for correcting the station’s orbit, which must be done frequently so that it does not re-enter our atmosphere.

Without the cooperation of Roscosmos, the ISS could crash on the planet, and even worse, somewhere populated. Rogozin argued that the US should assess the political situation carefully lest it become responsible for such a disaster.

The object is expected to collide with the far side of the Moon in early March (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

According to Wang Wenbin, China’s foreign minister, the stage of an old rocket on its way to crash into the Moon does not belong to the vehicle used to launch the Chang’e 5 T1 mission. Previously, the data pointed out that the object could be part of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but soon after it appeared to belong to China, according to new analysis.

However, monitoring conducted by the country shows that the upper stage of the Long March 3C rocket, used in 2015 on the Chang’e 5 mission, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and was completely burned. Thus, the “identity” of the object heading towards the Moon remains unknown.

New images of the center of the galaxy NGC 7582 have revealed activity on the outskirts of a supermassive black hole. So far, nothing new — astronomers have already captured a huge amount of images of active galactic centers like this one. But what caught our attention this time was the presence of energy flows redirected away from the rest of the galaxy by a “wind”.

This wind, which is actually energy visible only at a certain wavelength of light, pushes the violent outflows generated by the black hole away from a star-forming cloud. In other words, some mechanism seems to protect the “star nursery”, which would otherwise be devastated. Scientists still don’t know what this mechanism is.

The exoplanet WASP-121b is not just a “hot Jupiter”, it is also a place dominated by two extremes: one side eternally bathed in the intense radiation of its star and the other plunged into perpetual night. But even more fascinating than that are its water cycles and clouds.

The day face of the planet is so hot that water molecules break apart and hydrogen and oxygen atoms separate. After that, the winds carry these atoms to the night side, where they cool and return to water vapor. However, even the dark side is too hot to create clouds of water. On the other hand, this high temperature forms clouds of metals and minerals similar to liquid rubies and sapphires.

Glass spherules found by the Chinese rover Yutu-2 (Image: Reproduction/Xiao et al., Science Bulletin, 2022)

The rover Yutu-2, from China, found small spheres of translucent glass in the dust on the far side of the Moon. This is glass probably formed by the intense heat of a meteorite impact, or even from ancient volcanic activities.

This is not the first time that spherules have been found on the Moon. Astronauts on the Apollo 16 mission, for example, found some that measured up to 40 mm.

Read too: