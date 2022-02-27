The war will last in Europe

× Photo: reproduction

THE Ukraine bravely resists Russian aggression. Contrary to expectations, Kiev, the capital of the country, did not fall yesterday. And even if it falls, the Ukrainians will remain fighting, in a war they already call patriotic. Vladimir Putin, the butcher of Moscowdid not expect to find an army and people so determined to defend their country. Another 10,000 troops from Chechnya will go to Ukraine. Because they are not Slavs, like Russians and Ukrainians, blood brothers, Vladimir Putin hopes they will be more merciless with their victims. The invading soldiers, in an attempt to demolish the mood of the Ukrainians, are now hitting civilian targets. Since the beginning of the war, according to the country’s government, 198 civilians have been killed by the Russians. A cowardice.

This morning the president Volodymyr Zelensky (photo) posted a video, from Kiev, in which he calls on citizens to resist. He continues to maintain intense contacts with European leaders. On Twitter, he reported that Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank, told him I support Russia’s deletion of Swift, the international interbank communication system, which brings together 11,000 institutions and allows for financial transfers. Zelensky also said, on Twitter, that he spoke with the President of the European Commission, the German Ursula von de Leyen regarding the “effective help” of the European Union in “heroic fight” from Ukraine. The Ukrainian president wrote on the social network that “It is a crucial moment to end the long-standing discussion, once and for all, and decide on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union”.

The president Emmanuel Macronwho often talks to Zelensky, including to make sure he is still alive, said just now, at the opening of the Salon de Agricultura de France, an important event in the country, that “the war will last” and that it “returned to Europe. We live today in an unprecedented, serious and historical context”. He called a new meeting of his security council for the end of this afternoon.. yesterday, the nato decided to send a rapid intervention force to the Baltic countries and Romania, which will comprise 700 French soldiers and 4 state-of-the-art Mirage fighter jets.

In the United States, the White House yesterday asked Congress for $6.4 billion in aid to Ukraine, to help her in her defense against the Russian aggressor. As in Europe, Vladimir Putin and his acolytes will have their personal billions frozen in US banks. The Russian tyrant’s entry into the United States could also be banned, in an initiative of great symbolic significance.

China, on the other hand, is in an ambiguous situation. Beijing is apparently starting to realize that it made a mistake in supporting Vladimir Putin’s adventure in Ukraine, contrary to what happened on the occasion of the invasion of Crimea in 2014, when she remained neutral. The international repudiation puts it in difficulties, as a power that wants to drain American influence and become an attractive pole of the so-called multilateralism. No one would trust a country that supports Russia in killing Ukraine. Furthermore, a war in Europe that goes on for a long time can make it difficult Beijing’s plan to invade Taiwan, which the Chinese consider their own region, rather than facilitating it. The action against Taiwan would take place in a context that could cause a worldwide conflagration that is of no interest to anyone with common sense — if anyone even has common sense. Finally, support for Russia is in clear contradiction with China’s usual and opportunistic speech in defense of non-interference in the sovereignty of countries. It was faced with this situation that Xi Jinping asked Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine..

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees continue to enter Poland and Slovakia. It is now estimated that if the war lasts long, up to five million citizens will flee the country in search of safety. At the moment, the government of Ukraine does not allow men aged between 18 and 60 to leave the country. All were summoned to fight. The UN insists that Russia allow humanitarian aid into Ukraine, but so far the Kremlin has ignored this need. The Polish Football Federation has just announced that it will not compete with Russia in the knockout match for the World Cup, on March 24, in Moscow. the polish striker Robert Lewandowski supported the decision. “It’s the right decision. We cannot pretend that nothing is happening.”he wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky, a former comedian, is impressing Western heads of state with the moral leadership and courage with which he stands up to Vladimir Putin’s hordes.. He inspires resistance to the Russians. A clown is someone who thinks he’s an idiot. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian defined Vladimir Putin as “cynical dictator”. He is also a butcher who, mired in a Ukraine that refuses to submit, walled in by economic-financial sanctions and without connection to reality, could lead the world to the apocalypse.

