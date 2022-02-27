They wanted to ‘Ukrainize Brazil’, but had to swallow Putin

Photo: Vyacheslav ProkofyevTASS via Getty Images

Bolsonaro was with Putin in Russia last week. It did not close any concrete agreement between the two countries, but assured that it had “very informal moments” with the Russian president. The purpose of the trip was different: to wag his tail at Putin. After Trump’s departure, Bolsonaro needed a new great leader to prop himself up on the international stage. The eagerness to flatter the Russian was such that the Brazilian president, a staunch anti-communist, even paid tribute to Soviet soldiers who died fighting in defense of communism. At the meeting, Bolsonaro said on behalf of the Brazilian people that “we stand in solidarity with Russia”, siding with Putin in the conflict with Ukraine. The speech comes from a president who, until recently, sought, with Trump’s help, a place for Brazil in NATO. This is just one more episode in the series of diplomatic hoots that erodes the good image that Brazilian diplomacy has built up for decades. The advisor for International Affairs of the Presidency, Filipe Martins, considered Bolsonaro’s position to be a mistake and oriented him to also make a visit to Ukraine, which did not happen. Martins tried at all costs to dissuade the president from taking sides in the conflict and even talked to military personnel close to the president to try to convince him, but to no avail. This means that the most lunatic of the Olavists proved to be more sensible than the President. This is the size of the hole that Brazil is stuck in.

Days before Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, Bolsonaro said that “Putin is a person who seeks peace” and also insinuated that his visit to the Russian would have prevented the war. The joke was fueled by ministers and Bolsonar militancy, but it didn’t last a week. Bolsonaro’s nod to Putin left the Brazilian extreme right confused, as Bolsonaristas treat Ukraine as a reference for their ideological delusions. The arrival of the Ukrainian extreme right to power made such extremists heads so much that the motto was created: “Let’s Ukrainianize Brazil!”. The inspiration comes from Ukrainian armed militias that formed during the bloody protests of 2014.

At the time, the Ukrainian government, pressured by Putin, decided not to sign the integration agreement with the European Union, generating revolt in the part of the population that wanted it. During the protests, armed neo-Nazi groups staged violent clashes with the government, culminating in an invasion of the government palace and the deposition of the president. The coup d’état in Ukraine led by neo-Nazis has always been a reason for admiration on the part of the Brazilian extreme right coup. How can we forget about Sara Winter, who claimed to be trained in Ukraine, organizing the “300 for Brazil” — an armed militia in the Ukrainian mold to threaten the lives of STF ministers and instill a self-coup by Bolsonaro? Now, with Bolsonaro showing solidarity with Ukraine’s biggest executioner, Bolsonaristas have gone into a tailspin. Those who called for the “Ukrainization of Brazil” now see their leader fawning over the great enemy of Ukrainian paramilitary groups.

All these contradictions and inconsistencies of Bolsonarism made the government take forever to officially position itself after the Russian invasion. All the main democratic leaders in the world had already condemned the invasion immediately when, late the morning after the start of the attacks, the Itamaraty issued a note in which it called for peace, but did not go so far as to condemn Putin directly. In the note, the government “calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue” — an attempt to compensate for the solidarity shown by the president to Putin. In other words, the Brazilian government asked for the suspension of the attacks a week after providing support to Putin precisely at the time he was making threats of invasion. But the mess was just getting started. After the note from Itamaraty, Vice President Hamilton Mourão spoke on behalf of the government: “Brazil is not neutral. Brazil has made it very clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty.” The deputy also declared support for the use of military force against the Russians and compared Putin to Hitler.

