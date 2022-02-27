This is how the new WhatsApp feature will work, which will change the way users use the app; check out what’s new – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app works on a new feature for users that will be released very soon. As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, this week, the new feature to react to messages has already gained a major advance in development.

The novelty will work in the version of the messaging app for mobile (Android and iOS operating systems) and computer (Web and PC).

And in a new leaked image, some details of how the novelty will work in the beta version for Desktop are revealed.

As you can see in a recent screenshot, the user can react to messages by choosing from 6 different emojis.

The reaction button is not always visible: when the cursor is close to a chat or group message, a new reaction button will appear.

By pressing the reaction button, the user can react to the message quickly. In the mobile version of the app, it should also work in a similar way.

A similar function is already available for users of the social network Instagram (an app also owned by Facebook/Meta).

Also according to the website, the feature is still under development, but WhatsApp works insistently, which suggests that the novelty will be released soon. Check out what’s new:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

