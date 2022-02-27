Timemania 1754 result, R$ 3.5 million prize; Saturday, February 26

Check here the Results of Timemania 1654, with a prize of R$ 3.5 million. In the last draw, held on Thursday, the prize of R$ 3.2 million accumulated. Find out more here, in the lotteriesof Techno News.

The sweepstakes of timemania are held 3 times a week, Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday. In addition Cashier broadcasts the draw through digital channels YouTube and Facebook. See the dozens drawn here Timemania 1654 Result:

02-15-21-25-40-48-68

Team of the Heart: VILLA NOVA/MG

What are your chances of winning? With a single bet of 10 tens, your chances of taking the jackpot to the Timemania 1654 Result are of one (01) chance in 26.4 million, that is, to hit the 7 tens and a Lucky Team, with a minimum bet (R$ 3.0).

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game and/or sticking to Box Balloons. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

How to bet on Timemania

Bet until 5:30 pm on lottery houses and in the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries. Accredited Lotteries accept bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

And the value of a single bet of 10 dozens and a Heart Teamcosts only BRL 3.0. Leva the main prize whoever hits the 7 tens and the Heart Team. However, those who hit 6, 5, 4 and 3 tens or the Team of the heart, also take smaller prizes.

Have you checked the result of Timemania 1754? Go straight to an agency Cashier, receive your prize. Because, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

