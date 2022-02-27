Trump criticizes war, days after calling Putin a genius

Former US President Donald Trump today condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine during a speech at the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Congress). The criticism comes four days after Trump himself called Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway territories as “genius”.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is terrible, an outrage and an atrocity that should never have taken place. We are praying for the brave Ukrainian people, God bless them,” the Republican told his electorate at the conservatives’ event.

??Donald Trump dramatically changed his opinion “We pray for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all,” he said. Earlier, former US president had called Putin’s decision to launch an invasion of #Ukraine “brilliant” and the #Russian president himself a “peacemaker.” pic.twitter.com/WmVurfLiom — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 27, 2022

In an interview with American radio on Tuesday (22), Trump said that the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine was the “biggest peacekeeping force” he had ever seen and suggested that Americans do the same on the border with Mexico. .

At the time, Trump criticized the current US president, Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated him in the 2020 election.

“Here’s a guy [Putin] which says, ‘I’m going to declare independence for a large part of Ukraine, and we’re going to go in there and help keep the peace.’ You have to admit this is pretty smart. Do you know what the answer was? [Joe] Biden? There wasn’t. They had no answers to that. It’s very sad,” he joked.

Russian influence on Trump’s election

During his administration, Trump maintained a good relationship with Putin and sought to dismantle NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance between the United States and the major European powers. The possibility of Ukraine joining the organization was the trigger for the crisis that led to the Russian invasion.

US officials also investigated allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, where Moscow-orchestrated disinformation campaigns allegedly benefited Trump. A report by senators from Trump’s party found Russian interference was attempted.

Trump allies were convicted of lying during investigations into Russian interference, but were eventually pardoned by the former president.