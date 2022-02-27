Ukraine asks for help from foreign volunteers to face Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter today asking that foreign volunteers facing Russia can seek out Ukrainian diplomatic missions in their respective countries to join the frontlines of combat. In the statement, the chancellor also compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to German dictator Adolf Hitler, stressing that Ukraine will win the war.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and the world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions in your respective countries. Together we defeat Hitler and we will defeat Putin too” , wrote Kuleba in the publication.

The Ukrainian minister’s statement comes after several countries yesterday announced a series of tougher sanctions against Russia. Among the shipments made by the international community are financial contributions and reinforcements in armaments.

Also yesterday, the European Commission said that the European Union, the United States and Canada have committed to taking Russian banks out of Swift — the international transfer system that connects banks around the world.

Fourth day of war started with attacks on Kharkiv

The fourth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine began with the escalation of tension in Kharkiv, located about 460 kilometers from Kiev and the second largest in the country. During the night, a gas pipeline also caught fire in the city after a Russian attack. According to official Ukrainian government sources, the fire is not a nuclear attack. The explosions formed a mushroom of smoke similar to this type of offensive.

In Vasylkiv, a city located about 40 kilometers south of Kiev, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that there were explosions in the region that hit an oil refinery overnight (local time). With the new bombings, the sky of Vasylkiv was lit by flames and a column of smoke could be observed in the region.

According to state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops “completely blockaded” the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk.

Kiev, meanwhile, remains under the control of Ukraine. There were reports of explosions in the last few hours, but despite Moscow’s attempts to seize the capital, the vice president of the city’s State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk, assured that the situation there is “calm and under control”. He stressed, however, that there were clashes “with saboteur groups”.