Ukraine files lawsuit against Russia at The Hague Court – International

KIEV – A Ukraine went to the International Criminal Court against Russia, for its jurisdiction to order that Moscow cease hostilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, 27.

“Russia must be held accountable for having manipulated the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We call for an urgent decision ordering Russia to stop its military activity and look forward to hearings starting next week,” he said in a tweet.

On a day marked by fighting and bombing, Russian troops continue to advance on Ukrainian territory, attacking the country’s strategic infrastructure. Kiev was bombed again and cities in the south of the country were surrounded by Russian forces – who also entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, the Dutch capital, has no mandate to bring criminal charges against states, but it can prosecute individuals for war crimes. The court is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.

The Kremlin has justified its operation, which it calls ‘demilitarization’, in Ukraine as an attempt to stop the alleged persecution of the country’s Russian-speaking minority.

The international community has repeatedly condemned the invasion as a blatant violation of international law. /AFP