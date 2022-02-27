Ukraine says Russian army suffered severe casualties in invasion

posted on 02/26/2022 18:17



(credit: Sergey Bobok/AFP)

According to a report by the Ukrainian armed forces, released this Saturday, 26, Russia has suffered severe casualties during the invasion in recent days. The Ukrainian military claims the enemy has already lost 3,500 soldiers, 14 planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 BBM armored vehicles, 15 heavy machine guns and a BUK missile in its attack on the country.

In addition, Ukraine says it has been blocking Russian advances on all fronts. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia failed in attempts to use tanks and other military vehicles to break through Kiev’s defenses.

Ukrainian forces also reportedly stopped a Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, where fighting continues. In the city of Okhtyrka, the defense would be holding out in an urban war.

The information also indicates that air defense systems would have successfully repelled Russian jet attacks, while the Ukrainian air force would have caused serious damage to enemy soldiers and military equipment in Kiev, Chernigov and the Kherson region.

On the coast, the country’s naval forces would have placed mines in all landing areas, to prevent the entry of more troops.

Russia reports no casualties in combat

The information about Russian losses is all from the Ukrainian side of the fighting and can be exaggerated. However, Russia itself does not signal its possible casualties.

In a press release on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported no losses on its side during the invasion, listing only casualties in Ukrainian military equipment.

Furthermore, on Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that there were no casualties on his side.

A statement from the British Ministry of Defence, for its part, considers that “Russian casualties are probably heavier and greater than anticipated or admitted by the Kremlin”.