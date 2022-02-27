Ukraine summons ‘IT army’ for cyber battle | World

While defending itself from Russian advances on its territory, Ukraine is also asking for help from volunteers to wage a cyber war. This Saturday (26), the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, summoned an “IT army” to help Ukraine on the digital front.
In a message posted on Fedorov’s official profile, there is a summons to information technology experts willing to help Ukrainians. The message forwards to a Telegram channel for volunteers to receive tasks to help the country.
Post from Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation summons IT experts – Photo: Reproduction
“We are creating an IT army. We need digital talent”
The first missions have already been posted on the channel for tech experts. “We continue to fight on the cyber front,” says the Ukrainian minister.
DDoS is a type of cyberattack where criminals use multiple machines to send requests to a server to overload it and prevent it from being used by real users.
Even before Vladimir Putin’s order for Russian troops to invade Ukraine, the country was already a target of digital attacks.