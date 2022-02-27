Ukraine suspends electronic money transfers and cryptocurrencies become the solution

Even in the midst of an invasion by Russian military forces, Ukraine has taken different measures to try to deal with the situation, some of which considerably affect the country’s population. One such measure was the suspension of electronic money transfers across Ukraine, part of the country’s declared Martial Law.

According to CNBC, the National Bank of Ukraine has ordered electronic money transfers to be suspended by all companies and banks that offer this type of service.

The written order also indicated that the distribution of electronic money is temporarily prohibited.

This means that any type of service that performs electronic fiat money transfers, such as PayPal, are all temporarily suspended. This makes it very difficult for money to enter or leave Ukraine, particularly for residents who are trying to flee the armed conflict.

The decision by the National Bank of Ukraine was made public in an announcement on Thursday (25) and is just one of many other rules imposed on the Ukrainian people. In addition to electronic money transfer, the Central Bank also suspended foreign currency exchange markets, limited withdrawals and banned the issuance of foreign currencies from retail banks.

With Russian forces advancing on Ukrainian territory, with air attacks in various regions, it is normal for many to want to flee the country, but without access to the money that is stored in their accounts it becomes very difficult.

Ukrainians giving preference to cryptocurrencies

With these difficulties, many are looking for solutions to be able to move money, especially with operations in foreign currencies.

Kuna, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in Ukraine, told CNBC that domestic buyers are primarily looking for stablecoin Tether (USDT), with many paying even more than the dollar value for the cryptocurrency.

Tether is a cryptocurrency backed 1:1 to the dollar and is a popular option for times when it is not possible to trade foreign currencies easily.

“We don’t trust the government. We don’t trust the banking system. We do not trust the local currency. The majority of the population has nothing to choose from other than cryptocurrencies.” Kuna founder Michael Chobanian said in an interview.

It is not the first time that crises like this show the power of cryptocurrencies to help in situations like this, giving people access to the money that actually belongs to them and also reminds us that, at any time, state money is always used with state interests.