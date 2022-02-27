Ukraine’s Ambassador to US Says Russia Attacked Ships in Black Sea, Destroyed Dam near Kiev | World

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said in a statement on Saturday that Russia had attacked two Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea and destroyed a major dam near Kiev. According to Markarova, there is a risk of flooding.

“We have seen an intense attack from the beginning. All the big cities and small villages are under attack. We are sorry that this is happening. We have groups fighting this and reports of people being detained,” he said.

The ambassador also claimed that the Russian army attacked an orphanage with 50 people and that the Ukrainian government destroyed 102 Russian tanks, fighter jets and helicopters.

“Many people have lost their homes, especially in the last 24 hours,” Markarova said.

Russian tanks are attacked by Molotov cocktails in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said that, after a “pause” on Friday (25) dedicated precisely to seeking an eventual ceasefire, all units sent by Moscow to Ukraine received orders from President Vladimir Putin this Saturday to resume the offensive. in all directions.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser said his country did not refuse to negotiate. According to him, the Ukrainians had already discussed what they would demand and where they could give in. But the conditions imposed by Russia made the dialogue impossible.

Bulletin: Russian army launches heavy attack on center of Ukraine’s capital

Finally, he also said that Russia had not stopped the movement of its troops that invaded Ukraine.

On Friday, Putin gave a televised speech in which he urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow the president.