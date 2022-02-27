Ukrainian forces control Kharkiv and ‘eliminate’ Russian troops

posted on 02/27/2022 09:15 / updated on 02/27/2022 09:17



(credit: Sergey BOBOK/AFP)

Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv (northeast), is under the control of Ukrainian forces, Governor Oleg Sinegoubov said, hours after announcing an advance by the Russian army and fighting in the streets.

“Kharkiv is under our full control,” Sinegoubov wrote on social media, assuring that the “elimination of enemies in the city” was underway.

The fighting started this morning, with clashes at different points. Sinegubov said on Facebook that an “incursion by Russian enemy light vehicles into the city of Kharkiv, including the central part” has been recorded.

This city of 1.4 million inhabitants is the second largest in the country and is located about 400 kilometers east of the capital, which, according to local authorities, remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.