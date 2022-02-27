Ukrainian president says he ‘dismantled’ Russia’s plan and repelled attacks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Saturday (26) that he “dismantled” Russia’s plan, on the third day of the invasion against his country. In a video, he urged the Russians to pressure Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

The Ukrainian head of state also asked Germany and Hungary to support a motion to exclude Russia from the Swift international financial transaction systema key instrument of global finance.

“We stood firm and successfully repelled enemy attacks. Fighting continues in many cities and regions of the country, but it is our army that controls Kiev and the main cities around the capital,” Zelensky said in a video posted. on Facebook. “The occupiers wanted to block the center of our state and put up puppets, like in Donetsk. We managed to dismantle their plan,” added Zelensky, noting that the Russian army “had no advantage.”

The president also accused the Russian troops from attacking residential areas and of trying to destroy electrical installations. In an appeal to Western countries to toughen their stance against Russia, he said Ukraine “has the right to obtain its membership of the European Union”.

🇺🇦🇷🇺Video of the moment the missile hit the Building in Kiev in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/oQjgomqKC3 — Military Conflicts (@ConflitoMilitar) February 26, 2022

He also addressed the Russians, calling on them to ask their government to “stop the war immediately”. “We know that many people are shocked by the pettiness and cruelty of their government,” he said.

In several Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, anti-war demonstrations were violently suppressed at the start of the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

