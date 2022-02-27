Ukrainian President Says Ukrainian Delegation Will Meet Russians Without Preconditions | Ukraine and Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said on Sunday that he had agreed to speak with Russia and the meeting was set on the border with Belarus, near Chernobyl. In the early afternoon, an aide to Ukraine’s interior minister said negotiations had already begun.

The decision was taken after mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The announcement came at the same time of day that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s military command to place retaliatory nuclear weapons on a high alert.

“The Ukrainian delegation will meet with the [delegação] without establishing preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in the Pripyat River region,” the presidency said on social media.

Earlier, Putin accused Ukraine of not “seizing the opportunity” for negotiations he wants to impose in Belarus, the country from which Russia launched part of its invasion.

There is no information about the date and time of the trading meeting.

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

‘The Russians are trying to anticipate a negotiation’, says Hussein Kalout

The group that will negotiate includes representatives from the defense and foreign affairs ministries, as well as members of Putin’s cabinet.

The Ukrainians had refused to participate in the meeting because Belarus is not neutral territory — Russian troops left Belarus to invade Ukraine. The country even played a key role in the invasion of Ukrainian territory. Therefore, the US government of Joe Biden sanctioned nine Belarusian defense companies for their support of the invasion.

Negotiation over venue

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said he was open to talks, as long as they took place in a country that had not participated in the aggressions against Ukraine.

After that, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke with President Zelensky, and was reportedly persuaded to send representatives to speak with the Russians.

Lukashenko said that during the period of displacement and talks with the Ukrainian delegation, all planes, helicopters and missiles that are on Belarusian territory will remain on the ground.

In 2015, Ukrainian and Russian officials met in Belarus’ capital Minsk to work out the Minsk Accords, which included a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine taken over by pro-Russian separatists.

New negotiator: Israel intervention

In an announcement not directly related to the border meeting, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered to broker an end to Russian hostilities in Ukrainian territory on Sunday in a conversation with President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine had already asked for Israel’s intermediation for months. The Israelis have good relations with the two countries in conflict. The United States was informed of Israel’s offer to broker. Bennett also warned Ukrainians that he would call Putin before making the call.

Nuclear forces on alert

While signaling the possibility of dialogue with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (27) asked the country’s Armed Forces to put the “Russian nuclear deterrent force” on heightened alert, in response to the statements. aggression by NATO member countries and economic sanctions against Moscow.

“As you can see, Western countries take ‘unfriendly’ economic measures against Russia – illegal sanctions, which everyone knows all too well – and NATO leaders give themselves the right to make aggressive statements about our country,” Putin said in a statement. statement to Russian TV.

Ukraine has also appealed to the International Court of Justice against Russia to have its jurisdiction order Moscow to end the fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. “We call for an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease its military activity, and we expect hearings to begin next week,” Zelensky tweeted.

Hacking Russian banks in the Swift system

Leaders of the group of seven most industrialized countries in the world (G7) said on Sunday (27) that Western allies had decided to cut “certain Russian banks” from the global system of interbank communication called Swift.

The joint text statement published by the French presidency did not specify which Russian banks were affected by the decision. The statement added that a transatlantic task force will soon be created to coordinate sanctions against Russia.

A meeting of EU foreign ministers was convened this Sunday (27) to coordinate European initiatives, announced the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

Shipment of weapons to Ukraine

European Union countries have started to deliver “significant” amounts of weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself against an invasion launched by Russia, several European officials said on Sunday (27).

Deliveries took place on Saturday (26) and others will be made this Sunday. They are “significant and will allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves,” one of the sources said.

International reaction against Russia

As the columnist described Sandra Cohen on his g1 blog, “Putin does not want to have a pro-Western democracy close to his orbit of influence that could inspire Russians.”

For some time now, Russia has resisted Ukraine’s moves towards rapprochement with European institutions, both NATO and the European Union. The Kremlin’s main demand is for the West to guarantee that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, the military alliance created by the United States in 1949, during the Cold War, and which brings together 30 countries.

In 2008, NATO said that Ukraine and Georgia, both former Soviet republics, could join the organization, without giving details of when or how that might happen. For Putin, the mention was a threat to Russia.

Last year, the Russian president wrote a long article describing Russians and Ukrainians as “one nation”. He described the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 as the “disintegration of historic Russia” and considers current Ukrainian leaders to be implementing an “anti-Russia project”.

Putin also argued that if Ukraine joins NATO, the alliance could try to recapture Crimea.