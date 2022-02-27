Ukrainian President Says Ukrainian Delegation Will Meet Russians Without Preconditions | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had agreed to talk to Russia and that the meeting would take place on the border with Belarus, near Chernobyl.

The decision was taken after mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The announcement came at the same time of day that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s military command to place retaliatory nuclear weapons on a high alert.

“The Ukrainian delegation will meet with the [delegação] without establishing preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in the Pripyat River region,” the presidency said on social media.

Earlier, Putin accused Ukraine of not “seizing the opportunity” for negotiations he wants to impose in Belarus, the country from which Russia launched part of its invasion.

There is no information about the date and time of the trading meeting.

The group that will negotiate includes representatives from the defense and foreign affairs ministries, as well as members of Putin’s cabinet.

The Ukrainians had refused to participate in the meeting because Belarus is not neutral territory — Russian troops left Belarus to invade Ukraine. The country even played a key role in the invasion of Ukrainian territory. Therefore, the US government of Joe Biden sanctioned nine Belarusian defense companies for their support of the invasion.

Negotiation over venue

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said he was open to talks, as long as they took place in a country that had not participated in the aggressions against Ukraine.

After that, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke with President Zelensky, and was reportedly persuaded to send representatives to speak with the Russians.

Lukashenko said that during the period of displacement and talks with the Ukrainian delegation, all planes, helicopters and missiles that are on Belarusian territory will remain on the ground.

In 2015, Ukrainian and Russian officials met in Belarus’ capital Minsk to work out the Minsk Accords, which included a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine taken over by pro-Russian separatists.

New negotiator: Israel intervention

In an announcement not directly related to the border meeting, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered to broker an end to Russian hostilities in Ukrainian territory on Sunday in a conversation with President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine had already asked for Israel’s intermediation for months. The Israelis have good relations with the two countries in conflict. The United States was informed of Israel’s offer to broker. Bennett also warned Ukrainians that he would call Putin before making the call.

Nuclear forces on alert

While signaling the possibility of dialogue with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (27) asked the country’s Armed Forces to put the “Russian nuclear deterrent force” on heightened alert, in response to the statements. aggression by NATO member countries and economic sanctions against Moscow.

“As you can see, Western countries take ‘unfriendly’ economic measures against Russia – illegal sanctions, which everyone knows all too well – and NATO leaders give themselves the right to make aggressive statements about our country,” Putin said in a statement. statement to Russian TV.