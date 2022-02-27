Ukrainian woman who fled to Poland had to leave her mother in Kiev after Russia’s invasion

the ukrainian Olga Lugovzka was just three days back to Kiev after spending a month in Brazil when did the invasion take place gives Russia The Ukraine. Like 100,000 other people, he decided to flee the war to Polandbut had to leave his family behind.

“Until the last day I wanted to stay at home because I have my family, but the situation only got worse and I decided to [sair]”, told the Ukrainian to Estadão. “With luck, I took this train and I’m in Poland. I don’t have plans for a long time, but for now I’ll stay here.”

“I left my mother and grandmother in Ukraine, because my grandmother is already 82 years old, so she can’t move around easily. My mother will take care of my grandmother. But I hope this ends soon and I can return to my country to help my mother and grandmother”.

Like Olga, about 100,000 Ukrainians crossed the border into Poland since the start of the Russian attack, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker announced this Saturday, 26.

In all, more than 150,000 people fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries. since Russian troops invaded the country on Thursday morning, said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. UNHCR hopes that up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation worsens further./AFP