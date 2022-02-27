Ukrainians who would have been killed for swearing at Russians may still be alive

The 13 Ukrainian border guards who were attacked on Thursday for allegedly cursing Russian military personnel in Zmiinyi —or Snake Island (Snake Island, in English translation)—, located in the Black Sea, may be alive. A day after the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that all military personnel had been killed in a bomber trying to protect the region.

“We have a strong belief that all Ukrainian defenders of the island of Zmiinyi may be alive,” according to a statement from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine today, reported by CNN International.

Speaking of the death of the guards, Zelensky said that they would not have surrendered and that they would be awarded the Order of Heroes of Ukraine.

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian soldiers on the island had voluntarily surrendered to them. The entity made no mention of carrying out attacks or killings on the Ukrainian side.

A Ukrainian official reported on the deaths of the 13 soldiers and circulated an audio that he and the European press said was a conversation between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“This is a Russian warship. I propose that you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed,” the Russian military reportedly said.

“Russian warship, fuck you”, would have been the response from the Ukrainian side, for the Russian military to initiate the attack.

Ukrainian post at Snake Island in the Black Sea told Russian warship to "go fuck yourself" after being told to surrender. The 13 service members were killed

Cobra Island is one of the few Ukrainian islands and is strategically important, especially because of the region’s existing sea mineral resources. The tiny island — 0.17 square kilometers and a population of less than 100 — was the subject of a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Romania in the early 2000s.

