UN Security Council to meet again on Ukraine | World

The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to pass a resolution calling for an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

In order for it to be approved, nine of the 15 members of the Security Council have to vote in favor of the resolution. This type of call, provided for in the UN regulations and used on rare occasions, does not include the possibility of vetoing any of the five permanent members, which prevents Russia from opposing.

The United Nations General Assembly has 193 members and there is no right of veto.

The purpose of this session of the General Assembly is “for the 193 members of the UN to take a stand” on the war that erupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on “the violation of the Charter of the United Nations”, a diplomat, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

This Sunday’s meeting, convened by the United States and Albania, will be the fourth of the Security Council since last Monday on the war.

