UN Security Council to meet tomorrow on Ukraine

posted on 02/26/2022 18:43



(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

United Nations, United States | The UN Security Council will meet at 20:00 GMT on Sunday to pass a resolution calling for an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said today.

In order for it to pass, nine of the 15 members of the Security Council must vote in favor of the resolution. This type of call, provided for in UN regulations and used on rare occasions, does not include the possibility of a veto by any of the five permanent members, which prevents Russia from opposing.

The purpose of this session of the General Assembly is “for the 193 members of the UN to take a stand” on the war that erupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on “the violation of the Charter of the United Nations”, he told AFP a diplomat, who asked not to be identified.

This Sunday’s meeting, convened by the United States and Albania, will be the fourth of the Security Council since last Monday on the war.

Following the failure of a Security Council resolution on Friday, a similar text is expected to be presented to the UN General Assembly next week, according to diplomatic sources. Diplomats told AFP that in this case they hoped to get a majority of more than 100 UN members in favor of the text.

The United Nations General Assembly has 193 members and there is no right of veto.