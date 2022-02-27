Unable to undergo a transplant, she has been on dialysis for 10 years: ‘Second family’ – 02/27/2022

Hospitalized to treat anemia and water in the lung, Marli dos Santos, 52, from Paraná, had several complications and during the exams it was found loss of kidney function. Since then, for 10 years, she has been on dialysis. The cook took 4 hours to get to the first clinic where she did the sessions, she did the procedure 4 hours and it took another 4 hours to return home. Despite the difficulties, Marli says that the dialysis staff is her second family and says she is only alive because of the treatment.

“In my family, the first person we knew to have kidney disease was my older sister, she underwent hemodialysis for nine years and, unfortunately, died during the kidney transplant. After her, it was me, but I didn’t know about my problem specifically.

I started to feel pain in my back, near my kidneys. It was a pain that didn’t go away. The pee color also changed, from yellow to white. Another symptom was the shortness of breath that worsened at night, I slept sitting up to be able to breathe better. I also had vomiting, loss of appetite and lost weight.

This malaise lasted for months until I went to the doctor. He said I had pneumonia—which I later found out I didn’t—anemia and water in my lungs. I was hospitalized with an oxygen bag, took two bags of blood and was transferred from Aporé, in Goiás, where I lived, to a more structured hospital in Goiânia.

During transport in the ambulance, I suffered a heart attack and hemorrhage. As my case was serious and there were still many hours to travel, they stopped at a hospital in the nearest city, in Jataí. I arrived almost dead, with very high blood pressure, I was intubated and sent to the ICU.

I was scared when I started hemodialysis

Image: Personal archive

In the battery of tests it was found that my kidneys were stopping working. The high blood pressure and strong medications made the situation even worse, I had to start dialysis. At first, I was scared with that machine and the whole procedure, it was all new to me. I felt sick during the sessions, the pressure dropped, I had nausea, vomiting.

Despite the discomfort, I had to get used to it, as this would be my routine for the rest of my life. As I have a heart problem, the doctor said that I could not have a kidney transplant and asked me to sign a document in which I agreed to this. I wanted to have the possibility of having the transplant to have a normal life again, but as it is not possible, I ended up accepting it.

After 50 days in the hospital, I went home, but three times a week I returned to Jataí for dialysis. There was no treatment in my city. It was four hours of travel to reach the clinic, 4 hours of session and another 4 hours to return home. I was accompanied by my daughter, Bruna, who got a car and a driver from my city’s health department.

I stayed in this exhausting routine for three months until I decided to return to my homeland, Paraná, to be closer to my family and undergo dialysis in a place that was not so far from where I lived. I went to live with my mother and asked for a transfer. They got a clinic 30 minutes from her house. I left my job as a cook in Goiás, got sick pay and focused on my treatment. The kidney problem has been stable since then.

As my diabetes worsened, I lost my sight and amputated half of my left foot.

What has gotten a lot worse and has affected my health lately has been diabetes. In the last three years, the disease has progressed so aggressively that I, who had already had a gradual loss of vision, lost it completely. I can’t see anything with my left eye and I only see white shapes with my right. I also had complications in my left leg, I amputated four toes and, later, half of my left foot.

Going blind, amputating part of my body and becoming a wheelchair user was difficult for me, I lost my independence, I feel powerless not being able to cook — something I loved to do. And I’m sad that I don’t know my youngest granddaughter’s face — I have 7 grandchildren and 4 children. As complicated as it is, I have hope in God, I know that for him nothing is impossible and that he can do a miracle for me to see again.

Marli with daughter Bruna Image: Personal archive

I currently live with my daughter Bruna and her husband, who moved from Goiás to Paraná to take care of me. I continue with the treatment three times a week. The hemodialysis people are my second family. I have affection for patients, when someone is sad or discouraged, we give support, talk, put it up.

But I also get scared when someone dies, that thought comes, ‘When will it be me?’ The clinic team, nurses, nutritionist, psychologist, doctor, are also attentive and take very good care of us.

We celebrate holidays together

Image: Personal archive

One cool thing they do is always celebrate the holidays. On mother’s and father’s days, for example, they give some souvenirs. They have also had a June festival during the sessions with the food and drinks all prescribed by the nutritionist. We were dressed in character. At all the parties, held before the pandemic, we played bingo and won prizes. At the end of the year party, they rented a space and we were able to take our family members. These moments are good and important because they distract us, take the focus off the disease and function as leisure for us.

After my deceased older sister and myself, we discovered that more people in the family have kidney problems, one of my brothers, my niece and my daughter. I tell them to take care.

Hemodialysis treatment is not easy, it changes our routine, it is tiring, but it also saves lives. I am grateful and happy for the opportunity to go on dialysis and stay alive.”

Learn more about dialysis

What is dialysis?

It is a renal replacement therapy, that is, a treatment that replaces the kidneys when the patient has a severe loss of kidney function. In hemodialysis, the patient’s blood passes through a filter that eliminates toxins and excess water accumulated in the patient’s body. This is all done with the help of a highly complex machine.

In addition to this method, peritoneal dialysis is a modality in which the patient performs the treatment at home and the blood is filtered with the help of special bags that are infused into the patient’s abdomen and then removed with the impurities. This is a method widely used in children.

Who is she suitable for?

Dialysis as a chronic treatment is indicated for people who have loss of kidney function in an advanced stage, called stage 5, when both kidneys filter below 10 ml of blood per minute, that is, they work less than 10%. Normally, the kidneys filter more than 90 ml of blood per minute.

The main causes of loss of renal function are systemic arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, inflammation caused in the glomerulus, a functional unit of the kidneys. Other diseases also affect the kidneys such as lupus, chronic use of anti-inflammatory drugs, and genetic diseases such as polycystic kidney disease.

Image: iStock

How often should it be done?

Dialysis can be performed for 2 to 5 hours at different frequencies, even daily. In general, it is done between 3 and 4 hours three times a week to purify the patient’s blood and remove accumulated toxins such as urea and potassium. In addition, the method helps control blood pressure by eliminating excess fluid.

What happens if a patient on dialysis stops treatment?

People who are on dialysis cannot do without treatment. The risk of a serious problem such as arrhythmias, shortness of breath and sudden death from increased potassium, toxins in the body and water accumulation is real and the medical recommendation is to carry out the treatment as prescribed. The patient should not be without his dialysis session.

How does SUS dialysis treatment work?

The patient diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the health center will receive a referral from the general practitioner to the nephrologist, a doctor specializing in treating kidney diseases, who will assess the stage of the disease and indicate the specific treatment for the condition. When discovered early, several actions can be taken to slow the progression of the disease, including the use of medications.

When the individual needs dialysis, he is referred to a clinic that performs the procedure and is the closest to his home. This occurs through the regulation and release of the Health Department of the municipality where the patient lives.

Dialysis clinics are contracted by states or municipalities to provide this service, treating patients under the supervision of specialist doctors, nurses, nutritionists, psychologists, social workers, nursing technicians and the assistance of an administrative team.

Source: Marcos Alexandre Vieiranephrologist and president of ABCDT (Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplant Centers).