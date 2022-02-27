Understand the consequences of excluding Russia from the Swift network – International

Pedestrians pass a sign displaying an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a quote from his recent speech “We had no other chance but to act differently” in St Petersburg. (photo: Sergei Mikhailichenko/AFP)

Western powers will ban a select group of Russian banks from the Swift network, an important artery of the international financial system. Since Thursday, the United States defended the measure, but Germany, heavily dependent on Russian gas imports, resisted. Last night, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced the announcement of the country, which has joined the USA, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission (EC).

From Belgium, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the world is more determined than ever to isolate Russia economically”. According to her, the sanctions, planned in Brussels, are necessary because the Russian army is “committing barbaric acts” and, as a result, the Western allies will “impose the highest possible price for these aggressions, and further isolate the country from the international financial and economic”.

Created in Brussels in 1973, the Swift network (acronym for Worldwide Financial Telecommunication Society) does not move money, but as a banking “social network”. Through it, thousands of financial institutions in more than 200 countries exchange payment information, facilitating transfers around the world. On average, 42 million messages are sent daily, with half of the large-value payments that cross borders going through it. About 300 Russian banks and organizations use the system — Russia is second in the ranking of users of the platform, behind the US. backbone

Swift’s removal of Moscow would be like cutting off a country’s internet. “Imagine all these organizations that operate online. They have their customers, to whom they send information and carry out transactions. All of a sudden, they have zero access to this infrastructure,” explained Markos Zachariadis, a financial technology specialist at the University of Manchester, in England, quoted by the CBS network. “You can think of Swift as the backbone of the financial services industry. The most influential infrastructure we have in terms of the volume and value of money moved around the world.”