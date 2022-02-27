Understand the consequences of excluding Russia from the Swift network – International

Western powers will ban a select group of Russian banks from the Swift network, an important artery of the international financial system. Since Thursday, the United States defended the measure, but Germany, heavily dependent on Russian gas imports, resisted. Last night, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced the announcement of the country, which has joined the USA, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission (EC).
From Belgium, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the world is more determined than ever to isolate Russia economically”. According to her, the sanctions, planned in Brussels, are necessary because the Russian army is “committing barbaric acts” and, as a result, the Western allies will “impose the highest possible price for these aggressions, and further isolate the country from the international financial and economic”.
backbone
Swift’s removal of Moscow would be like cutting off a country’s internet. “Imagine all these organizations that operate online. They have their customers, to whom they send information and carry out transactions. All of a sudden, they have zero access to this infrastructure,” explained Markos Zachariadis, a financial technology specialist at the University of Manchester, in England, quoted by the CBS network. “You can think of Swift as the backbone of the financial services industry. The most influential infrastructure we have in terms of the volume and value of money moved around the world.”
Banning banks from the platform is not just a “punishment” for Moscow. By messing with the country’s finances, the objective of the Western powers is to limit Vladimir Putin’s ability to finance the war machine. In addition, the movements of the Russian oligarchy would be greatly reduced, causing an erosion in the economy, explained von der Leyen. The president of the European Commission said that Putin wants to destroy Ukraine, “but in doing so, he is also destroying the future of his own country.”
According to the German government, the countries also decided to restrict the Central Bank’s possibilities to link the ruble exchange rate to international financial transactions. The sanctions will hit not just the Kremlin, but Russian individuals and entities that support the war against Ukraine. Another measure agreed was to deny European citizenship to Putin-allied oligarchs.
On Friday, the European Union and the United Kingdom had already announced the blockade of the assets of Putin and Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister. All members of the country’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, were included in the EU’s list of personae non gratae, as were 26 businessmen. Canada decided to punish 58 Russian oligarchs and institutions, while Japan ordered the freezing of assets and the suspension of issuing visas to people and organizations in the country, as well as the blocking of assets and financial institutions.
The European-backed sanctions, however, will not come without a cost to the countries that defend them, because many nations on the continent depend on Russia for gas imports. For this reason, France, which is in the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, announced the holding of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of European ministers in charge of energy, tomorrow, in Brussels.