Understand the implications of Russia’s exclusion from the Swift network

posted on 02/27/2022 06:00



Pedestrians pass a sign displaying an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a quote from his recent address to the nation: “We had no choice but to act differently” in St.

Western powers will ban a select group of Russian banks from the Swift network, a major artery of the international financial system. Since Thursday, the United States has defended the measure, but Germany, heavily dependent on gas imports from Russia, resisted. Last night, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced the consent of the country, which joined the US, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission (EC).

From Belgium, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the world is more determined than ever to isolate Russia economically”. According to her, the sanctions, planned in Brussels, are necessary because the Russian army is “committing barbaric acts” and, as a result, the Western allies will “impose the highest possible price for these aggressions, and further isolate the country from the international financial and economic

Created in Brussels in 1973, the Swift network (acronym for Worldwide Financial Telecommunication Society) does not move money, but is like a banking “social network”. Through it, thousands of financial institutions in more than 200 countries exchange payment information, facilitating transfers around the world. On average, there are 42 million messages sent daily, with half of the large payments that cross borders passing through it. About 300 Russian banks and organizations use the system — Russia is second in the ranking of users of the platform, behind the US.

backbone

Swift’s removal of Moscow would be like cutting off a country’s internet. “Imagine all these organizations that operate online. They have their customers, to whom they send information and carry out transactions. All of a sudden, they have zero access to this infrastructure,” explained Markos Zachariadis, a fintech specialist at the University of Manchester, in England, quoted by the CBS network. “You can think of Swift as the backbone of the financial services industry. It’s the most influential infrastructure we have in terms of the volume and value of money moved around the world.”

Banning banks from the platform is not just a “punishment” for Moscow. By messing with the country’s finances, the Western powers’ aim is to limit Vladimir Putin’s ability to finance the war machine. In addition, the movements of the Russian oligarchy would be greatly reduced, causing an erosion in the economy, explained von der Leyen. The European Commission president said Putin wants to destroy Ukraine, “but in doing so, he is also destroying the future of his own country.”

According to the German government, the countries also decided to restrict the possibilities for the Central Bank to link the ruble exchange rate to international financial transactions. The sanctions will hit not just the Kremlin, but Russian individuals and entities that support the war against Ukraine. Another measure agreed was to deny European citizenship to Putin-allied oligarchs.

On Friday, the European Union and the United Kingdom had already announced the blockade of the assets of Putin and Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister. All members of the country’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, were included in the EU’s list of personae non gratae, as were 26 businessmen. Canada decided to punish 58 Russian oligarchs and institutions, while Japan ordered the freezing of assets and the suspension of issuing visas to people and organizations in the country, as well as the blocking of assets and financial institutions.

The European-backed sanctions, however, will not come without a cost to the very countries that defend them, because many nations on the continent depend on Russia for gas imports. That is why France, which is in the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, has announced that an extraordinary meeting of the Council of European Ministers in charge of energy will be held tomorrow in Brussels.