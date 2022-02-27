Understand why Russia has been involved in so many conflicts in the last 30 years

For experts heard by Jovem Pan, the Russian government seeks to restore the power of the Soviet Union, transmit an idea of ​​’great Russia’ to the world and increase its zones of influence in the region.

SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Issues behind the Russian invasions are the independence conquered by the countries with the end of the USSR and the rapprochement with the West



Since the end of the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1991, the Russia has been involved in several conflicts, the most recent being the invasion of Ukraine, It started on Thursday, the 24th. All of the confrontations in which it participated, with the exception of Syria, all had the same main reason: the independence conquered by the countries with the end of the Socialist Republics and the rapprochement with the West. For experts heard by the Young panthe Russian government tries to restore part of what was the USSR, increase its zones of influence, hegemony and project its power.

The professor of International Relations at ESPM, Roberto Uebel, makes an analysis of the Russian motives for entering into wars. “Russia wants to be present in the world. Countries engage in conflicts to project power, exercise their hegemony and, as we have seen in the case of Ukraine, to demonstrate force,” he explains. “What we know about these latest attacks is that they were meant to demonstrate Russia’s power and dissatisfaction with Ukraine joining the nato [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte]. I see the invasion as a pre-emptive show-of-force attack, and a sign that, should Russia join NATO and the European Union, Russia will be able to act even more strongly,” he adds.

The Qualitative Intelligence analyst at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) International Intelligence and Prospecting Nucleus, Leonardo Paz, agrees with Uebel’s thesis. “Russia believes it is being threatened by NATO’s advance into Eastern Europe. What Putin is trying to do is stop the process of expanding NATO towards its borders. This is an action he considers defensive,” he told the report. Political scientist Leandro Consentino believes that Russian leaders – Vladimir Putin has been in power for more than 20 years – enter into conflicts of this nature to prevent Western nations from entering a space that was once theirs, but also to convey an idea of “Great Russia”. “If Russia doesn’t nominally expand its territory, it at least expands its sphere of influence,” he explains.

Russian power

Professor Roberto Uebel considers that, although it is not an economic power, Russia has enough resources to enter into conflicts. “I would say that Russia has the military resources to get involved in conflicts, it is one of the biggest military forces in the world alongside China, the United States, the United Kingdom and France. So, she has the military capacity to do so. The question is how long this war will last,” he assesses. The ESPM expert says that, at this point, it is not possible to predict how long the war may last. However, Uebel believes that, in the coming days, Putin and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will sit down to dialogue – the Russian press has announced that the Kremlin has positioned itself in favor of dialogue, as long as there is no intermediation from external governments. “The best path for any international crisis will always be diplomacy, dialogue avoids wars, military attacks and war attacks. The simplest path is diplomacy and negotiation,” he says.

Leonardo Paz, in turn, bets on another solution to the Eastern European conflict. For the analyst, the best solution involves pressure from the International Security Council of UN, imposing sanctions and other embargoes. The idea is to make a war, which is already very expensive, even more expensive – Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008 cost billions of dollars. “There is no better way to resolve wars, because each country has its reasons. The best way to solve it would be to take costly actions that demonstrate that it’s not worth getting into another fight. But this requires a major adjustment in international policies, something that rarely happens in the world”, he analyzes. “It is still too early to have an answer as to the duration of these invasions. What we do know is that these attacks were made to demonstrate Russia’s power and dissatisfaction with Ukraine joining NATO,” he adds. “In the minds of the Russians, the United States and the NATO countries have broken a promise that was signed with the end of the Soviet Union. It had been agreed that they would not expand their domain across Eastern Europe. But in the 1990s, when Russia was fragile, NATO expanded to almost every country in the east, except Belarus and Ukraine, which are the two with the longest border with Russia,” he concludes.

The conflicts that Russia has been involved in since 1991

The first conflict was that of Chechnya, which was divided into two parts, which lasted from 1994 to 1996 and from 1999 to 2000. Not satisfied with the country’s sovereignty, the Russians attacked the capital Grozny and claimed that they were carrying out an anti-terrorist operation in region. In 2008, the Kremlin led the invasion of Georgia, which, at the time, had an interest in joining the European Union and NATO. In reaction, Russia recognized the independence of two breakaway territories in the country: South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The third conflict, Crimea, took place in 2014, and ended with the annexation of the peninsula, which has always had a strong alliance with the Russians. In the Syrian conflict, the Putin government, Bashar al-Assad’s main ally, prevented the UN from imposing sanctions on the Syrian president.