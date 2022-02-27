US and EU announce expulsion of Russian banks from Swift system







Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Moscow 09/09/2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov photo: Reuters

The United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed on Saturday to block some Russian banks from the global payments system. Swift and impose “restrictive measures” on the central bank of Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The measures were jointly announced as part of a new round of financial sanctions aimed at “holding Russia accountable and collectively ensuring that this war is a strategic failure for [o presidente russo Vladimir] Putin.” The restrictions on the central bank target US$600 billion (more than R$1 trillion) in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal.

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and undermine their ability to operate globally,” the nations wrote in a joint statement released by the White House.

Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) is a system that allows payment and transfer of funds between companies in different countries, standardizing financial information.

The Belgium-based consortium links more than 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries and territories, acting as a key hub for enabling cross-border payments. Last year, the system recorded an average of 42 million messages per day.

The measure does not affect Russia’s entire financial system as Ukraine wants. That is, the country, at least for now, will still be able to reap revenue from its gas sales to Germany, Italy and other European powers.

Until the start of Russian military attacks last week, Germany and Italy opposed a blanket ban on transactions with Russia, which would cut about 40% of Russian government revenue. But in recent days, his stance has begun to change.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the Swift option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and supported separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia then declared that expelling it from the system would be tantamount to a declaration of war.

The allies – criticized since then for responding too weakly to Russia’s aggression in 2014 – shelved the idea. Since then, Russia has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

Russia’s Swift cut is a direct request from Ukraine, which expects to see a tougher sanctions package. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmitro Kulebasaid on Friday that it had pressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “to use all US influence in some hesitant European countries to ban Russia from Swift”.

To cut or not to cut

Whether or not to cut Russia out entirely from Swift has become a point of serious disagreement among Western countries in this crisis. Eastern European countries and France supported Russia’s cut of Swift, which would make it harder for Russian entities to process transactions and could hurt the ability of the Russian economy.

At first, the idea met resistance. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Europe needed to ask itself whether the measure could “lead to Russia to stop its gas supplies, because they can no longer be paid for”. “If these gas deliveries stop, what will be the impact on supply?”

The Russians have been braced for the possibility of being cut off from Swift since they invaded Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. They launched an alternative network, the System for Transferring Financial Messages. But experts say it is an insufficient substitute. By the end of 2020, it had just 400 participants from 23 countries.

Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said Western powers felt the popular appeal. “Domestic political pressure on these leaders is growing rapidly because it becomes a symbol of support for Ukraine,” he said. “Governments cannot afford to be seen on the wrong side of history for too long.”

Charlie Steele, former chief adviser to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, says the measure is insufficient. “Russia is so embedded in the world economy that we will have to see how much pain the country can tolerate.”

But even some US officials had reservations about cutting off Russia altogether. Among other concerns, they feared it could strengthen alternatives to the Swift system that Russia and China have been developing. This could, over time, erode the United States’ ability to track and control payments.

For weeks, the Biden administration has publicly played down the idea of ​​cutting Russia out of the system, suggesting that while all options are on the table, such a move could create more problems than it solves.

But behind the scenes, US officials were pressing European allies to give President Putin some indication that Europe was moving towards greater economic isolation from Russia, part of a policy of greater containment.

Last Friday, the 25th, the European Union voted on a new sanctions package, which directly targeted the Russian president and his chancellor Sergei Lavrov, but had left out the exclusion of Swift./With international agencies