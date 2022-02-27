US and EU pledge to remove Russian banks from Swift

In a statement released today, the European Commission said the European Union, the United States and Canada have committed to pulling Russian banks out of Swift — the international transfer system that connects banks around the world.

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and undermine their ability to operate globally,” the statement said.

According to the commission, the group also commits to putting in place restrictive measures that will prevent the “Central Bank of Russia to deploy its international reserves in a way that undermines the impact of our sanctions.”

Promises to “act against” entities and individuals that facilitate war in the country were also made.

The statement cites that next week a “transatlantic task force” will be formed to implement the fiscal sanctions and says that further measures will be taken “in the coming days”.

Speaking to AFP, a senior US official said the sanctions make Russia a “financial pariah”.

“Russia has become a global financial and economic pariah,” the source said. Its central bank “cannot support the ruble. Only Putin can decide what additional cost he is willing to assume,” the official declared, adding that a working group “will go after the yachts, jets, luxury cars and mansions” of Russian oligarchs.

But, what is Swift?

Swift — or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, for its acronym — is a cooperative created by countries to allow the standardization of financial information and transfers of funds between banks around the world. The system allows connections and payments between more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries – including Russia.

In goods import and export transactions, for example, Swift is the most used means in the world to transfer values ​​between buyer and seller. The buyer’s bank communicates with the seller’s bank and transfers through Swift.

For this reason, the exclusion of Russia from the system would be a severe economic blow to the country led by Vladimir Putin.

During the afternoon of this Thursday (24), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, told journalists that the Swift is an option among the sanctions measures against Russia. However, he signaled that the countries linked to the system will not, at this time, depart to the exclusion of Russia.