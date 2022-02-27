US, Canada, EU and UK expel Russian banks from Swift system

The United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed on Saturday to block “selected” Russian banks from the Swift global financial messaging system and impose “restrictive measures” on the Central Bank of Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

About the subject









The measures were jointly announced as part of a new round of financial sanctions aimed at “holding Russia accountable and collectively ensuring that this war is a strategic failure for [o presidente russo Vladimir] Putin.” The restrictions on the central bank target US$600 billion (more than R$1 trillion) in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and undermine their ability to operate globally,” the nations wrote in a joint statement released by the White House.

Swift (short for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is a communications network that connects banks around the world. The Belgium-based consortium links more than 11,000 financial institutions operating in more than 200 countries and territories, acting as a critical hub enabling cross-border payments.

However, because it is a targeted approach, i.e. it does not imply all of Russia as Ukraine wants, it means that the country, at least for now, will still be able to reap revenue from its gas sales to Germany, Italy and other powers. European.

Until the start of Russian military attacks last week, Germany and Italy opposed a blanket ban on transactions with Russia, which would cut about 40% of Russian government revenue. But in recent days, his stance has begun to change.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the Swift option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and supported separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia then declared that expelling it from the system would be tantamount to a declaration of war.

The allies – criticized since then for responding too weakly to Russia’s aggression in 2014 – shelved the idea. Since then, Russia has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

tense discussions

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his government was approving the transfer of anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian military, ending its insistence on providing only non-lethal aid such as helmets.

At the same time, in a post on Twitter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Economy Minister Robert Habeck acknowledged that the country’s government was now shifting from opposing Swift’s expulsion to favoring a ban. restricted. “We’re working hard on how to limit the collateral damage of a Swift disconnect so it reaches the right people,” they wrote. “What we need is a targeted and functional Swift constraint.”

European officials said they had been in lengthy, and sometimes tense, discussions with American and British officials, who were pushing for a cut once the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

But even some US officials had reservations about cutting off Russia altogether. Among other concerns, they feared it could strengthen alternatives to the Swift system that Russia and China have been developing. This could, over time, erode the United States’ ability to track and control payments.

For weeks, the Biden administration has publicly played down the idea of ​​cutting Russia out of the system, suggesting that while all options are on the table, such a move could create more problems than it solves.

But behind the scenes, US officials were pressing European allies to give President Putin some indication that Europe was moving towards greater economic isolation from Russia, part of a policy of greater containment.

Last Friday, the 25th, the European Union voted on a new sanctions package, which directly targeted the Russian president and his chancellor Sergei Lavrov, but had left out the exclusion of Swift. WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags