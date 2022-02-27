users complain of failure this Friday; see reports

On Twitter, users complain about failures to pay via Pix since 4 pm this Friday (25). According to reports, at least four banks had problems in the form of payment: Nubank, Bradesco, Caixa and Santander.

The problems have not yet been resolved for all users, who continue to post on the social network about not being able to use Pix. There were so many complaints that the term “Pix out of the air” reached the most talked about topics on Brazilian Twitter today.

O UOL contacted the four aforementioned banks and the Central Bank and will update when there are responses.

The reports complained not only about the low payment method, widely adopted in Brazil, but also that it took place on a Friday and close to Carnival.

“Why did Pix go down this morning? I’ve had a hard time,” said one Twitter user. “Bradesco’s Pix decides to stop working in the middle of Friday, what a hate”, said another.

“Pix at Nubank is down. Let’s connect the cables again, I have a bill to pay”, asked a third.

See more stories and reactions:

