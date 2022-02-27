Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, January 15| Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia condemned on Friday the “illicit sanctions and attacks” against Russia, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday (24). “We reject the actions of those who intend to weaken Russia with unlawful sanctions and attacks,” the chancellor wrote in a message on Twitter.

European Union leaders on Friday gave the green light to new penalties against Russia, justified by the invasion of Ukraine, which affect the financial, energy, transport, electronics, information technology and telecommunications sectors.

Plasencia said that, given the worsening crisis in Ukraine, Venezuela “reiterates the diplomatic path as the only option for peace, understanding and life.” On Thursday, the government of the South American country issued a communiqué in which it called for “to resume the path of diplomatic understanding”.

Venezuela’s Vice President of Communications, Freddy Ñáñez, however, blamed the West on Friday for “constant provocations against Russia, which resulted in the invasion of Ukraine’s territory.