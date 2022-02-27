War in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. Photo: Reproduction from the internet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent forces on “special” alert on Sunday. The move was announced during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The stance comes in response to “hostile” rhetoric from senior NATO officials, Russia’s president said.

“Western countries are not only taking hostile economic actions against our country, but the leaders of major NATO countries are making aggressive statements about our country. So, I order the Russian deterrent forces to be transferred to a special regime,” Putin said.

The Russian president has warned foreign countries not to interfere in his invasion of Ukraine, saying it could lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

It has deployed anti-aircraft missiles and other advanced missile systems in Belarus and deployed its fleet to the Black Sea in an effort to prevent Western intervention in Ukraine.

In Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, civilians woke up on Sunday to find the city under Ukrainian control, even after two large explosions some 30 kilometers south of the region.

The information is from the RT and the Political Axis.